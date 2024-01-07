Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

Jan 07, 2024 at 09:47 AM
Hayley Salvatore

The Ravens' regular season is done with a 13-4 record, and now they get to see who they'll host in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Texans beat the Colts Saturday night, putting them in the postseason and keeping them alive in the AFC South title chase.

Five of the seven AFC playoff spots are secured (Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, Texans, Browns), leaving the Bills, Jaguars, and Steelers duking it out for the final two.

The Steelers (10-7) took care of their business by beating the Ravens Saturday. They still need a loss by the Jaguars or Bills to get in.

Here's how Sunday's games will determine the AFC playoff field:

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) @ Tennessee Titans (5-11)
Sunday, 1:00 p.m., ABC & CBS

The AFC South crown is still up for grabs between the Jaguars and Texans. Jacksonville doesn't need any help. A win makes them division champs despite a late-season slide that included four straight losses. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable to play. The Ravens thumped the Jags, 23-7, in the midst of that skid but Jacksonville is getting healthier.

Buffalo Bills (10-6) @ Miami Dolphins (11-5)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The winner of this game takes the AFC East title. The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth, but they still have a lot to play for with the division crown and No. 2 seed on the line. A win would come with at least one home playoff game instead of starting on the road. The Dolphins are still banged up coming off their blowout loss to the Ravens. The Bills, who have been one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch, will either be the No. 2 seed if they win or out of the playoffs entirely if they lose and the Jaguars win.

