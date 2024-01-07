Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens' regular season is done with a 13-4 record, and now they get to see who they'll host in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Texans beat the Colts Saturday night, putting them in the postseason and keeping them alive in the AFC South title chase.

Five of the seven AFC playoff spots are secured (Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, Texans, Browns), leaving the Bills, Jaguars, and Steelers duking it out for the final two.

The Steelers (10-7) took care of their business by beating the Ravens Saturday. They still need a loss by the Jaguars or Bills to get in.

Here's how Sunday's games will determine the AFC playoff field:

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) @ Tennessee Titans (5-11)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., ABC & CBS

The AFC South crown is still up for grabs between the Jaguars and Texans. Jacksonville doesn't need any help. A win makes them division champs despite a late-season slide that included four straight losses. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable to play. The Ravens thumped the Jags, 23-7, in the midst of that skid but Jacksonville is getting healthier.

Buffalo Bills (10-6) @ Miami Dolphins (11-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC