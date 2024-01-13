Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

011224-WTRF

The Ravens are already 1-0 in the playoffs after earning a first-round bye.

While Baltimore (13-4) prepares for the Divisional Round, six AFC teams will duke it out during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Ravens will face the lowest-seeded AFC team that wins in the wild card round, leaving four possible divisional round opponents: the Texans (No. 4), Browns (No. 5), Dolphins (No. 6), or Steelers (No. 7). Baltimore has played all four at least once in the regular season.

Here's what Ravens fans should be considering in the three games:

Cleveland Browns (11-6) @ Houston Texans (10-7)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC

It's a battle of the ages between the 38-year-old Joe Flacco-led Browns and the 22-year-old C.J. Stroud-led Texans. The Browns edged out the Texans when they faced off in the regular season, 36-22, although this will be the first time they will play against Stroud. Fans who would love to see Flacco come back to Baltimore in the playoffs should root for the Browns. Fans who shudder at the thought of facing "January Joe" should pull for Houston. The Texans are a young team under first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The Browns beat the Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium earlier this season.

Miami Dolphins (11-6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
Saturday, 8:00 p.m., NBC & Peacock

Slated to be one of the coldest games played in the NFL's history at Arrowhead Stadium, the weather and homefield advantage are key for No. 3 Kansas City to get the edge over Miami. The two last played each other Week 9 in Germany, where the Chiefs emerged victorious. The Ravens blew out the Dolphins, 56-19, the last time the starters all played, but a win in Kansas City and the return of some key offensive players could put wind back into Miami's sails. The Chiefs offense has struggled at times this year, but they have a strong defense and Patrick Mahomes can never be counted out. The Dolphins could eliminate them from the Ravens' path.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) @ Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Sunday, 1:00 p.m., ABC & CBS

The Steelers are coming off a win over the Ravens' backups that gave them a playoff berth. With a winter storm watch in effect per the National Weather Service, Pittsburgh will try to grind this game out behind its defense and a physical running game. The Steelers will be operating without TJ Watt and will once again start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. The No. 2 Bills have had a rollercoaster of ups-and-downs on their journey to the playoffs but finished as one of the league's hottest teams, along with the Ravens. As the lowest-remaining seed, the Ravens will face the Steelers if they defeat the Bills. Baltimore cannot face Buffalo until the AFC Championship, given both teams get there.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens clinched the AFC North, a playoff berth, and the top seed in the AFC in Week 17's win over the Dolphins.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

With a chance to clinch the top seed and the AFC North, the Ravens control much of their own destiny.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

The Ravens punched their ticket to the playoffs with a Week 14 win over the Jaguars, but are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens sit at No. 1 in the AFC and hope to keep the top seed with a win over the Jaguars Sunday.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

The Ravens sit at No. 2 in the AFC after last week's bye and hope to climb back into the top spot with a win over the Rams.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

With the Ravens off this weekend with a well-deserved bye week, a host of games in Week 13 provide rooting interests for Ravens fans.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Before the Ravens face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, some important earlier games will take place involving AFC playoff contenders.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

With Baltimore off this weekend, a host of games in Week 11 will provide rooting interests for Ravens fans.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens would benefit from a Chargers loss in the regular-season finale.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Rams could set the Chargers back in the race for the No. 5 seed. The Bills can help the Ravens' AFC North chances.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

The Ravens can punch their playoff ticket with some help this weekend.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising