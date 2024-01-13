Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Super Wild Card Weekend

The Ravens are already 1-0 in the playoffs after earning a first-round bye.

While Baltimore (13-4) prepares for the Divisional Round, six AFC teams will duke it out during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Ravens will face the lowest-seeded AFC team that wins in the wild card round, leaving four possible divisional round opponents: the Texans (No. 4), Browns (No. 5), Dolphins (No. 6), or Steelers (No. 7). Baltimore has played all four at least once in the regular season.

Here's what Ravens fans should be considering in the three games:

Cleveland Browns (11-6) @ Houston Texans (10-7)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC

It's a battle of the ages between the 38-year-old Joe Flacco-led Browns and the 22-year-old C.J. Stroud-led Texans. The Browns edged out the Texans when they faced off in the regular season, 36-22, although this will be the first time they will play against Stroud. Fans who would love to see Flacco come back to Baltimore in the playoffs should root for the Browns. Fans who shudder at the thought of facing "January Joe" should pull for Houston. The Texans are a young team under first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The Browns beat the Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium earlier this season.

Miami Dolphins (11-6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Saturday, 8:00 p.m., NBC & Peacock

Slated to be one of the coldest games played in the NFL's history at Arrowhead Stadium, the weather and homefield advantage are key for No. 3 Kansas City to get the edge over Miami. The two last played each other Week 9 in Germany, where the Chiefs emerged victorious. The Ravens blew out the Dolphins, 56-19, the last time the starters all played, but a win in Kansas City and the return of some key offensive players could put wind back into Miami's sails. The Chiefs offense has struggled at times this year, but they have a strong defense and Patrick Mahomes can never be counted out. The Dolphins could eliminate them from the Ravens' path.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) @ Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., ABC & CBS