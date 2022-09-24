Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 3

Sep 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092422-WTRF

The Ravens have another game against an AFC playoff contender this Sunday versus the Patriots.

They aren't the only ones, as Ravens fans will have some other games to keep tabs on.

Here's who you should be rooting for:

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
It's only two weeks, but the Chiefs look like the favorites in the rough-and-tumble AFC West after their win over the Chargers last week. It's hard to see the Chiefs not making the playoffs. The Colts, however, faded out of the playoff picture last year and are off to a sluggish start. It feels like this is a good opportunity to keep the Colts down.
Root for: Chiefs

Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
This is a tough one. The Bills look really good. However, the Dolphins now hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens and the Ravens play Buffalo next week. So if the Dolphins win, the Ravens have a chance to leapfrog them the following week. It depends on how good you think the Dolphins will be over the course of the entire year. Will they stay in the thick of the playoff chase or will the Bills run away with it? Regardless, it would be good for the Dolphins to play the Bills well and perhaps expose some vulnerabilities for Ravens coaches to see on tape.
Root for: Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
The Bengals are struggling out of the gate and now face Joe Flacco and the Jets, fresh off a stunning comeback win over the Browns. Cincinnati would be pushing the panic button if it dropped this game. All the more reason to pull for "Joe Cool" again.
Root for: Jets

Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (0-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Two teams in last year's playoffs are off to 0-2 starts and desperate for a win. The Raiders are in the better division and will probably take some more lumps along the way. This is another opportunity to make sure the AFC South only gets one team into the dance.
Root for: Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
The Jaguars blew out and shutout the Colts in Week 2. Are they good enough to challenge for a playoff spot this year? The Chargers definitely have enough talent to earn a postseason bid. Best for them to take as many losses along the way to potentially keep them out.
Root for: Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
The Broncos are another good team in the AFC West that hasn't gotten off to the start it wanted. The 49ers, now with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, will provide another early test of just how good Denver will be this season. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lost his first NFC West reunion game to the Seahawks and will now face a familiar defense with the 49ers.
Root for: 49ers

