Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 4

Oct 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100122-WTRF

The Ravens-Bills matchup at M&T Bank Stadium is one of the league's premier games of the week (that somehow only got 1 p.m. treatment).

Still, there are other interesting games to keep an eye on around the NFL.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 4:

Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
Sunday @ 1 p.m., CBS
The Browns are tied with the Ravens atop the AFC North. The longer they stay in the race before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension, the more of a threat they will become in the AFC playoff race. The Browns' run game has led the way and Jacoby Brissett is playing well.
Root for: Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-2-1)
Sunday @ 1 p.m., CBS
The Chargers have lost two straight and are dealing with widespread injuries, including to quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs). They were upset by the Jaguars last week in a blowout. Could the Texans pull off another shocker? The Chargers were considered a Super Bowl contender at season's start, but another loss would be a big setback.
Root for: Texans

Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)
Sunday @ 1 p.m., CBS
These are the teams expected to duke it out for the AFC South crown, but neither has gotten off to a good start while the Jaguars are in first place. The Colts have looked stronger than the Titans, however, and are coming off a win over the Chiefs. Let the Titans level the playing field.
Root for: Titans

New York Jets (1-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)
Sunday @ 1 p.m., CBS
The Steelers are scuffling out of the gates with an offense that hasn't shown much explosion and defense that's yielding too many yards on the ground and feeling the effects of losing its top pass rusher (T.J. Watt). The Jets stunned the Browns with a comeback win but fell to the Bengals the week after. This is their finale against the AFC North. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson may return soon, so this could be the final time rooting for Joe Flacco this year.
Root for: Jets

New England Patriots (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Sunday @ 4:25 p.m., CBS
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is injured, meaning Brian Hoyer will start. Coming off the loss to the Ravens, the Patriots are in danger of fading in the AFC playoff picture if they don't get strong quarterback play from their backup. New England has tough division competition with the Bills and Dolphins.
Root for: Packers

Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)
Sunday @ 4:25 p.m., CBS
The Raiders are in a tough spot to start the season. After making big-time offseason additions, they're still hunting for their first win. The Broncos, meanwhile, have pulled out two straight. The AFC West is going to be a slugfest all year long and it's best to keep everyone around .500.
Root for: Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
Sunday @ 8:20 p.m., NBC
A Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady matchup, just like in the Super Bowl a couple years ago, is must-watch TV. Both teams are among the best in their conference and both are coming off losses. Will the 45-year-old Brady take down 27-year-old Mahomes? The Ravens always want other AFC leaders to go down.
Root for: Chiefs

