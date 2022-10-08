Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

Oct 08, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Bills are now one game up on the Ravens and have a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Steelers have lost four straight games and will switch to rookie Kenny Pickett as their starter under center. Who knows what kind of spark that could give the Steelers, but best to keep them out of the AFC North race.
Root for: Bills

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Browns are hanging tough in the AFC North race, even with Deshaun Watson suspended. Their ground game is the best in the league and their defense is playing well. Even though the Chargers will likely factor into the AFC playoff picture, the Ravens' focus, first-and-foremost, is being AFC North champions and the Browns look like a team that could be a threat. If the Ravens win and Browns lose, Baltimore will be in sole possession of first place in the division Monday morning.
Root for: Chargers

Miami Dolphins (3-1) at New York Jets (2-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins won't have Tua Tagovailoa, as he has already been ruled out after last week's scary head injury. That means Teddy Bridgewater will be starting against the Jets, who just got their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, back on the field and are coming off a win against the Steelers. The once scorching-hot Dolphins are in danger of an upset loss.
Root for: Jets

Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Jaguars have arguably been the biggest surprise in the NFL. It's still early, but they look like they'll be a contender for the AFC South crown and a playoff spot. The Texans, on the other hand, are likely not.
Root for: Texans

Detroit Lions (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
With injuries at quarterback, the Patriots are struggling out of the gates and it's a good thing to keep them out of the AFC playoff picture.
Root for: Lions

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Washington Commanders (1-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Titans have won back-to-back games and are now going against a Commanders team that has lost three straight. Derrick Henry got on track last week in a big Titans win over the Colts, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is going against a defense he's familiar with from his time with the Colts last season. The Titans are looking like a team that could make a run in the AFC South.
Root for: Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
The Chiefs are playing like the best team in the AFC West and had a dominant showing last week in Tampa Bay. The Raiders, meanwhile, just got their first win of the season after Denver fumbled down the stretch. The Raiders can be streaky, and it's best not to let them heat up and wedge themselves into the playoff picture.
Root for: Chiefs

