Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 7

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Falcons have played better than most people expected and are coming off a 28-14 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. Marcus Mariota is starting to pick up momentum. The Bengals pulled off a comeback win over the Saints and are hoping to continue their winning ways against the NFC South.

Root for: Falcons

Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Colts won the first round of this AFC South battle in Week 4. Now the Titans will look to pull even. The Titans are coming off their bye and have won three straight. The Colts have had back-to-back wins. The AFC South probably comes down to these two teams and it's anybody's guess which one comes out on top. Since the Titans are barely ahead now, it's better for them to separate.

Root for: Titans

New York Giants (5-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

After getting off to a hot start, the Jaguars have dropped three straight. The Giants are coming off their comeback win over the Ravens and are looking to continue to show they're for real. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are in danger of falling behind in a race they once looked to be ready for.

Root for: Giants

New York Jets (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The surprise Jets are rolling and are trying to wedge themselves into the playoff picture for the first time in a long time. The Broncos are reeling offensively. Nobody would have expected this before the season started, but it may be better for the Broncos to pull off an "upset" in this and ground the high-flying Jets.

Root for: Broncos

Houston Texans (1-3-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Both teams are struggling but the Raiders have a better chance of turning things around.

Root for: Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The easy answer here is to root for the Steelers to lose. Pittsburgh is coming off an upset win over the Buccaneers and the Ravens don't want them getting hot. However, the Dolphins are probably the greater threat to a Ravens playoff spot, especially since Miami already has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore. The Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa back under center. At this point, it still is probably best to push down all of Baltimore's divisional foes (plus it feels better).

Root for: Dolphins

Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The Patriots have won two in a row with Bailey Zappe under center, a strong run game and a defense that is rolling (15 points allowed the past two weeks). Now they'll go against a Bears team that is averaging the second-fewest points per game this season (15.5). The Patriots were in last year's playoffs and they could make it again if they stay hot.