Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

Denver Broncos (2-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

The Broncos were considered a possible Super Bowl contender but they are reeling. A loss in this game would put them in a hole, both mentally and in the standings, that they probably couldn't recover from.

Root for: Jaguars

Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins rebounded when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got back on the field and they are squarely in the playoff mix. Every NFC win over an AFC contender is good for the Ravens.

Root for: Lions

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Raiders are a talented team that could get hot at any time to emerge in the playoff race. The Saints have the Ravens on deck. This would be a chance to get an advance scouting report.

Root for: Saints

New England Patriots (3-4) at New York Jets (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Jets and Giants are the biggest surprises in the league so far. The Patriots are coming off a deflating primetime loss when they sent starting quarterback Mac Jones to the bench. The Jets are dealing with some tough injuries to their running game, but are making moves (trade for James Robinson) to make a run at the playoffs. For now, it's best to bring everybody near .500 in what's been an impressive AFC East.

Root for: Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Steelers are on the ropes and now have to go against the undefeated Eagles in Philly. It's do-or-die time for Pittsburgh's sluggish offense led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Root for: Eagles

Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The Titans are now in the driver's seat in the AFC South with Indianapolis trying to keep pace. The Texans are probably not a playoff threat, so better to drag the division leader down.

Root for: Texans

Washington Commanders (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

This is now a quarterback matchup of Washington's Taylor Heinicke vs. Indy's Sam Ehlinger after the Colts made the switch from Matt Ryan this week. The Colts are shaking things up to try to stay in the hunt while the Commanders are coming off a surprise win over the Packers.

Root for: Commanders

Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

This seemed like a matchup of titans when the schedule was released but only the Bills have held up their side of the bargain. Buffalo is on a roll that Aaron Rodgers will look to slow down. As of now, it looks like the Bills and Chiefs are battling for the AFC's top seed and a playoff bye. Baltimore would like to get into that picture.

Root for: Packers

Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The Bengals were tied with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North entering the week and are Baltimore's biggest competition for the division crown. Losers of four straight games, the Browns are frustrated and looking to show some fight. Cleveland won both games against Cincy last year.