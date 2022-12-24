Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7)

A Patriots loss and Ravens win/tie would secure Baltimore's playoff spot. However, a Bengals win also would keep them in first place in the division. The Ravens have other ways into the playoffs. The best-case scenario for Baltimore would be a loss by the Dolphins against the Packers, which would also put Baltimore in the dance with a win/tie. If the Bengals lose and Ravens win, it's a tie atop the AFC North again. If the Bengals lose their next two games, which is a possibility with the Bills up next in Week 17, and the Ravens win their next two, Baltimore has the AFC North title locked up. While either result here isn't necessarily bad, let's hope for the best-case scenario.