Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Baltimore (11-3) may have punched its ticket to the playoffs, but the division crown and the top seed in the AFC are still up for grabs.

There are two scenarios in which the Ravens could clinch the AFC North, pending a win on Christmas Day against the 49ers. Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS

With Mason Rudolph at the helm, Pittsburgh hopes to break its three-game losing streak with a win over an injury-riddled Bengals squad. Cincinnati is without starting defensive tackle DJ Reader and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, both of whom suffered injuries in the team's overtime win over the Vikings. The Steelers can't catch the Ravens in the AFC North, but they can help keep the Bengals out of the playoffs.

Root for: Steelers

Buffalo Bills (8-6) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

Saturday, 8:00 p.m., Peacock

The Bills have been on a hot streak lately, taking down some of the top teams in the league in the Eagles, Chiefs, and Cowboys amid their playoff push. This is the first week the Chargers will play without Head Coach Brandon Staley, who was relieved of his duties after the team's 63-21 breakdown against the Raiders. Ravens fans should root for the Chargers to upset the Bills and mitigate their threat in the AFC standings.

Root for: Chargers

Cleveland Browns (9-5) @ Houston Texans (8-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Both teams made remarkable comebacks in Week 14 to win their respective matchups in overtime. Joe Flacco had a big day against the Bears, giving Browns fans optimism among QB struggles. With CJ Stroud likely sidelined for a second week (Case Keenum to start), the Texans remain on the cusp of a playoff spot and a win over a wild card team could propel them further in the race. A Cleveland loss, coupled with a Ravens win in any remaining game, would clinch the AFC North for the Ravens.

Root for: Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., ABC & CBS

The Buccaneers are coming off a huge win at Lambeau Field in which they upset the Packers, 34-20, and Baker Mayfield became the first opposing quarterback to post a perfect passer rating at the iconic stadium. Jacksonville is riding a three-game losing streak as their grasp on the AFC South loosens. With Trevor Lawrence in concussion protocol, the Jaguars hope to hold onto their spot in the AFC with a win, but Ravens fans should root for the Buccaneers' momentum to continue.

Root for: Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) @ Miami Dolphins (10-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Dak Prescott may have fallen out of the MVP conversation after the Cowboys' humbling loss to the Bills, 31-20. On the other side of the spectrum, Miami rebounded with its first shutout of the season against the Jets. Despite the absence of Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins put up 290 total yards and force four turnovers. With Miami still lurking at No. 2 in the AFC, Ravens fans should root for the Cowboys to rebound and stop the Dolphins.

Root for: Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)

Monday, 1:00 p.m., ABC, CBS & Nickelodeon

The Raiders put up a franchise record for most points scored in a game with their "Thursday Night Football" rout of the Chargers. The Chiefs righted the ship with a 27-17 win in New England. Despite the win, Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions. Ravens fans should root for the Raiders to take advantage of the Chiefs' offensive issues and pull out a win. Despite their struggles, the Chiefs are still very much in the race for the AFC's top seed.