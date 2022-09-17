Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 2

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Monday, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Both teams made the playoffs last season and will be contending for division titles again. The Bills have a swell of momentum after taking down the defending champs at their place to kick off the season. The Titans, meanwhile, dropped their opener to the Giants. This is way down the road, but if the Ravens are going to take the top seed in the AFC playoffs, they need the Bills to take some losses.

Root for: Titans