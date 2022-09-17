Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 2

The Ravens have a big game against an AFC contender in the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1 p.m.
Besides the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens fans have some other interesting games to keep an eye on.
Here's who to root for in Week 2 if you're a Ravens fan:
New York Jets (0-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
With Joe Flacco again under center, the Jets will look for their first win against a Browns team that eked out a Week 1 victory versus Carolina. It would be good for the Browns to rack up some losses, especially before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. This is an easy way for Ravens fans to root for Flacco to take down a division rival. Flacco is 17-3 against the Browns over his career.
Root for: Jets
Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
The Colts are a contender in the AFC playoff picture while the Jaguars are a team who finished at the bottom of the league last year. While the Jags spent big in free agency and have an up-and-coming second-year quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the Colts pose a bigger threat to Baltimore's playoff chances. An 0-1-1 start for the Colts would be tough for them to swallow.
Root for: Jaguars
New England Patriots (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
The Steelers are coming off a huge win over the defending AFC champions and division rival Bengals. Meanwhile, the Patriots, who made the playoffs last year as the No. 6 seed, got off to a rough start with a lopsided Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. It's the Steelers' first game without star pass rusher T.J. Watt, who has been placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
Root for: Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
The Cowboys will be playing without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is having thumb surgery. That presents an opportunity for the Bengals to bounce back from a mistake-laden Week 1 loss in which Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times. The Cowboys defense can still wreak havoc, however, with Micah Parsons up front and Trevon Diggs eyeing up interceptions.
Root for: Cowboys
Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Denver Broncos (0-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
The Texans surprised a lot of people by tying the Colts in the opening week. Can they pull off another stunner versus the Broncos? Denver is coming off a frustrating loss in Seattle in which the Broncos had two fumbles on the goal-line and questionable clock management on their final drive.
Root for: Texans
Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Both teams are known for having potent offenses, but both are coming off lackluster Week 1 showings. Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had a big game in Vegas last season and will looking to replicate that with his new team. The AFC West, which was heralded as the NFL's best division, is looking to bounce back this week.
Root for: Cardinals
Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Monday, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Both teams made the playoffs last season and will be contending for division titles again. The Bills have a swell of momentum after taking down the defending champs at their place to kick off the season. The Titans, meanwhile, dropped their opener to the Giants. This is way down the road, but if the Ravens are going to take the top seed in the AFC playoffs, they need the Bills to take some losses.
Root for: Titans