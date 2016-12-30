Who's Playing, Who's Not At Cincinnati Bengals

Even veterans like Terrell Suggs (torn biceps) and Marshal Yanda (left guard), who have been playing through injuries this season, are expected to start. Quarterback Joe Flacco is also expected to play.

"We're professionals. This is what we do," Flacco said. "It's another chance to go out there and play the game we love. I couldn't be more excited about it."

Injuries are always possible in an NFL game, but Harbaugh stressed that the team can't base all of their decisions on the possibility that somebody could get hurt.

"I'm always worried about injuries. To me, you just can't be thinking that way," he said. "You're going to play a game and you want to play really well. It's just not who we are to run scared, it's just not. That's not what we're going to do."

Bengals Rule Out WR Green

The Bengals will be without some of their key players, including wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion/knee) is also doubtful to play.