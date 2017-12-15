Who's Playing, Who's Not at Cleveland Browns

The other players listed on Baltimore's injury report are cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (shoulder), center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and quarterback Ryan Mallett (illness). They are all listed as questionable to play.

"It is December football; everyone is where they are at physically," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Nobody is going to be 100-percent – nobody."

Getting Smith back in the lineup would be a nice boost for the defense after he missed last week's game. He's an important piece of the linebacker rotation, and he practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

Canady's status may be the most uncertain. He was a limited participant throughout the week. He spent the first eight games of the season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp, but he's been able to play every game since getting activated.

Browns Healthy as Well

Cleveland doesn't have any major injury concerns going into the weekend either.

Defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is doubtful to play, but nobody else looks like they're likely to miss the game. Wide receiver Matt Hazel (hamstring), and defensive backs Darius Hillary (knee) and Jamar Taylor (foot) are all questionable to play.