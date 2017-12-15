Who's Playing, Who's Not at Cleveland Browns

Dec 15, 2017
The Ravens are healthy going into this weekend's divisional showdown in Cleveland.

Baltimore's biggest injury question earlier in the week was the status of starting wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle), but he eased those concerns Thursday by telling reporters, "Man, I'm playing Sunday, you don't even have to ask."

Wallace is listed as questionable, but he estimated that he'll be about 99.9 percent healthy after tweaking his ankle last week against the Steelers. Chris Moore (hip) also suffered his injury against Pittsburgh, which knocked him out of the game, but he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable to play.

The other players listed on Baltimore's injury report are cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (shoulder), center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and quarterback Ryan Mallett (illness). They are all listed as questionable to play.

"It is December football; everyone is where they are at physically," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Nobody is going to be 100-percent – nobody."

Getting Smith back in the lineup would be a nice boost for the defense after he missed last week's game. He's an important piece of the linebacker rotation, and he practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

Canady's status may be the most uncertain. He was a limited participant throughout the week. He spent the first eight games of the season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp, but he's been able to play every game since getting activated.

Browns Healthy as Well

Cleveland doesn't have any major injury concerns going into the weekend either.

Defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) is doubtful to play, but nobody else looks like they're likely to miss the game. Wide receiver Matt Hazel (hamstring), and defensive backs Darius Hillary (knee) and Jamar Taylor (foot) are all questionable to play.

Rookie first-round pick Jabril Peppers (knee) and starting defensive lineman Danny Shelton (chest/ribs) are expected to return to the lineup after missing last week's game.

