Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Friday's injury news was encouraging for the Ravens and discouraging for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) returned to practice as a full participant after being absent Thursday. Jackson was moving and throwing well during the early portion of practice, and Head Coach John Harbaugh smiled when asked about Jackson's health.

"He looked fine," Harbaugh said.

Two veterans in the Ravens secondary did not practice Friday – cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Earl Thomas III. Smith missed practice for non-injury reasons while Thomas (non-injury/knee) was listed as questionable. Asked if he expected Smith and Thomas to play, Harbaugh said, "Yes we do."

Listed as questionable along with Jackson and Thomas were wide receivers Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh) and Chris Moore (thumb), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), guard Marshal Yanda (illness) and defensive tackle Daylon Mack (knee/hip). Brown, Mack and Moore were limited participants while Stanley and Yanda were full participants.

Green Won't Return Against Ravens

Star wide receiver A.J. Green, who has enjoyed many big games against the Ravens, was officially ruled out Friday with the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined all season. Green had a setback this week and he's now out indefinitely, more bad news for the winless Bengals (0-8).