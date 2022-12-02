Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey All Questionable

The Ravens have three major question marks for their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are all questionable to play in Sunday's game.

Stanley (ankle) was limited Wednesday and Thursday, then did not practice Friday. He sat out last week's game after Lamar Jackson fell into his surgically repaired ankle against the Panthers while being sacked.

Hamilton (knee) also missed last week's game and was thankful he didn't suffer a more major injury. He was a full practice participant Friday and said earlier in the week that he hoped to be 100% by Sunday.

Humphrey (ankle) progressed throughout the week, sitting out Wednesday, limited Thursday, and full Friday. He has not missed a game this season and returned from his ankle tweak to finish last week's game.

The Ravens are also dealing with illness. Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland and Nick Boyle all missed practice time due to illnesses this week, but all were back on the field by Friday. All four are good to go for Sunday.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out and special teams linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) is questionable.

Lamar Jackson Said He Was Kneed During Jaguars Game

Quarterback Lamar Jackson left Wednesday's practice early as he was dealing with pain in his quad. On Friday, he said it was a new injury from last week's game.

"I actually got kneed in my quad during the game," he said. "So, new. It was new. I'm good now though."

Broncos' Starting Wide Receivers Both Questionable

Broncos starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle), who has missed the past two games, and Courtland Sutton are questionable. Jeudy practiced for the first time since his injury, on a limited basis, Friday. Sutton was added to the injury report with an illness.

The Broncos ruled out four players: wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness).