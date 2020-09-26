Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs 

Sep 26, 2020 at 04:46 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens will be at full strength Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, minus cornerback Tavon Young, who will be placed on injured reserve soon.

With everyone available to play, the Ravens' gameday inactives will be a tougher decision.

"So, we'll just kind of have to work that out in terms of what we feel like serves us best, in terms of the players that are active – like we always do," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Special teams anchors Chris Moore (finger) and Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) were limited practice participants all week. Levine is active every week when healthy, but it's a question of whether the Ravens would have room for Moore and Madubuike.

It would be Moore's first game of the year after he missed all of training camp and the first two weeks of the regular season due to a broken finger. The Ravens have been strong on special teams so far this year, and Moore's addition would only boost the unit.

Madubuike could provide some more pass-rush help on the interior of the defensive line, but it would also be the first game of his NFL career.

"Obviously, he's a talented guy who we were really happy with in training camp," Harbaugh said. "This year, just like always, you put those guys out there and you see for the first time what they can do; be it your opening game, or in Houston, or on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. That's what 2020 is all about."

Guard/backup tackle D.J. Fluker (shoulder) appeared on the injury report as a limited practice participant Saturday. Running back Justice Hill (thigh) practiced fully all week and was removed from the final injury designation, indicating he's totally back.

The Chiefs got good news late in the week as starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned from his concussion/neck injury to practice on a limited basis Friday and fully Saturday. He's listed as questionable and is expected to play.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (knee/ankle) is also questionable. Backup defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Advertising