Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Detroit Lions

That will change Saturday.

"It would be great not to get hit. I don't need to get hit," Flacco said. "But if I do, it is not a bad thing, either."

Flacco's debut will also be the only opportunity to get a true sense of where the offense is going into the regular season. He has seemed to build chemistry with new targets like tight end Benjamin Watson and wide receiver Mike Wallace, and the newcomers will get the first chance to catch passes from him in a game environment.

"I'm excited about it," Wallace said. "This week, hopefully I can get a little more action and make a couple of plays for my team."

Will Perriman Make His Debut?

Second-year wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to the practice field this week after suffering a knee injury in May that cost him nearly the entire offseason program.

Perriman was limited in practice and only participated in individual drills all week, which would seem to make his debut unlikely. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Perriman would only play if he gets medical approval.

"That's going to be up to the medical [team]," Harbaugh said. "If he can play, believe me, I want him out there playing, and he wants to be out there playing. If he can play, he will play."

If Perriman isn't able to go against Detroit, he'll still have a chance to play in the preseason against the Saints next Thursday. Perriman is still on track to return for the regular season.

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that I [will] be ready [for Week 1]," Perriman said. "I'm attacking it right now like I will be ready, and I think I will."

Smith Sr. Won't Play; What About Suggs, Dumervil?

Veteran wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. won't suit up Saturday night.

He went through the full week of practice, but the Ravens are easing him back into the mix after tearing his Achilles last season. The 37-year-old receiver has plenty of games under his belt, so he doesn't need to rush himself back for a preseason meeting.

But there is less certainty about whether outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil will take the field. Suggs has practiced the last two weeks and is the furthest removed from his injury. Suggs did not talk with the media this week, but he said on Aug. 18 that he has "some interest" in playing in the preseason.

"Collectively, between myself, the head ball coach and the trainers, we are going to decide what is best for us," Suggs said.

Dumervil was just activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday, and he was eased into practice this week. He did not make any predictions about whether he would play.

"I don't know," Dumervil said. "That is a day-by-day situation. We will see how that works out."

Another outside linebacker who likely won't play is Za'Darius Smith, who sprained his ankle in practice. Harbaugh described the ankle injury as "not a major thing," but there is still "no sense in putting him out there with a sprained ankle."

Roundup Of Other Injuries

The Ravens have a handful of other players nursing injuries, which may keep them from playing Saturday night.