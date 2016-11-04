Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

But he was throwing passes just before the bye and was a limited participant throughout this entire week. He is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Roethlisberger and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin have given few clues about his status for the weekend, but multiple reports have said that the 34-year-old quarterback will play.

"Roethlisberger will start at quarterback Sunday for the Steelers barring any setback between now and their game in Baltimore," wrote Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Ravens have prepared all week to face Roethlisberger. Head Coach John Harbaugh and several players have said they would plan to face the rival quarterback. Terrell Suggs put it best when he told reporters, "Don't fall for it."

"He is going to act like, 'I am not playing; I don't know. I did individuals today; I threw a little bit. I still don't know,'" Suggs said. "Then he is going to walk his big [butt] on out there."

Roethlisberger is the only major injury question for the Steelers. They did rule out backup center Cody Wallace (knee).

S. Smith Returns To Practice, Listed As Questionable

Veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, which was his first time back on the practice field since suffering an ankle injury in a Week 5 loss to the Redskins.

Smith is listed as questionable to play after being a full participant in Friday's light practice session.

The Ravens would love to get Smith back in the lineup, as he's been one of the team's best playmakers again this season. He has 27 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown this year. If Smith can't play, then Kamar Aiken would likely get the start.

Smith did not talk with the media this week, and Harbaugh gave no clear indication about his status.

"When everybody says the player is ready to go we put him out there," Harbaugh said. "That's how we do it."

Mosley Expects To Return

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to be back in the middle of the defense after missing the last two games with a pulled hamstring. He is officially listed as questionable, but he was optimistic about playing when talking with reporters earlier in the week.

"I had to sit out my two games, so I'm definitely ready to get back – it's the best time against the Steelers," he said.

Getting Mosley back is critical for a number of reasons. He's one of the team's best overall players, and he's also a leader of defense who makes calls for the rest of the unit.

While Mosley will likely play, rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa has been ruled out because of a thigh injury. Correa has mostly played special teams this year, but he did see increased snaps on defense against the New York Jets in Week 7 as the Ravens were down a couple of linebackers.

Suggs Expected Back, Dumervil Out Again

Terrell Suggs plans to play through a torn biceps and is expected to return Sunday. He suffered the injury in Week 6 against the New York Giants and missed the next week against the Jets.

He was a full participant in practice all week and plans to be suited up against his rivals.