Who's Practicing, Who's Not at Cincinnati Bengals

Stanley Confident Despite Preseason Injury

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also a full participant in practice after missing the last three preseason games. * *

Stanley is dealing with a knee injury, but the fact that he was a full participant indicates his status for Sunday is likely not in question. He returned to practice Aug. 28, so he's had the last two weeks to get back into rhythm with the rest of the offensive line.

"It feels great to build the chemistry with the offensive line and get the cohesiveness back going," Stanley said. "Through and through I think we have a good O-line."

The second-year lineman missed four games last year because of a foot injury, and said dealing with that issue helped him this summer.

"I had to go through something like this last year in the middle of the season, so this isn't a big surprise coming back," he said. "Now I know how to prepare for it."

Bengals Without Top Draft Pick

The Bengals will likely enter Week 1 without wide receiver John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft.

The speedster suffered a knee injury in the preseason and is expected to miss at least the first week of the season. He did not practice Wednesday. Safety Shawn Williams (elbow) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (ankle) also didn't practice for Cincinnati.

Other players listed on the Bengals' injury report were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (hamstring), tight end Tyler Eifert (knee) running back Jeremy Hill (ankle) and safety George Iloka (knee).