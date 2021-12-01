Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Calais Campbell Back at Practice, But 10 Ravens Out

Dec 01, 2021 at 01:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell isn't done with the concussion that forced him out of his first game of the season Sunday, but he does seem to be making progress.

Campbell was still in concussion protocol Wednesday, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh, but the veteran defensive lineman did return to the practice field for warm-ups before heading inside. After not practicing all last week, Campbell was limited Wednesday.

"We'll just see where it goes," Harbaugh said.

Campbell is having one of his best seasons, leading the team's defensive linemen in tackles (36) and quarterback hits (nine).

Without Campbell in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, Justin Madubuike (51 snaps), Brandon Williams (33), Broderick Washington Jr. (30), and Justin Ellis (22) handled the defensive line rotation. They held the Browns' top rushing attack to just 40 yards on the ground.

Still, it would be a big boost for Baltimore's run defense as it prepares for Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (ribs) practiced Wednesday, though he was listed as limited. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck) and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) returned to the field also in a limited capacity.

Ravens who didn't practice Wednesday were cornerbacks Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), Chris Westry (thigh) and Tavon Young (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and fullback Patrick Ricard (foot/thigh).

For the Steelers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/right shoulder), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), and offensive linemen Zach Banner (illness) and Trai Turner (coaches decision) didn't practice. Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) was limited.

Baltimore Ravens
Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status

