Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Lamar Jackson did not practice Tuesday as the Ravens kicked off preparations to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Jackson has missed the past two games with a knee injury and has not practiced since suffering the injury on Dec. 4.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that Jackson is expected back at practice this week and that the team is "hopeful" that he'll start against the Falcons.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh declined to get into specifics on the health of Jackson or any of the Ravens' other players dealing with injuries.

"I think I'm going to climb behind the barricade of it's probably not the time to put a lot of information out there on our injuries, just for competitive purposes," Harbaugh said. "So, we're just going to let that develop and see where we go with it and not try to walk the tight rope of what we say."

Two veteran defensive players, defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), left Saturday's game in Cleveland and did not return. Neither practiced Tuesday, though they often get veteran days off in the beginning of the week anyway.

Other Ravens players who did not practice Tuesday were running back J.K. Dobbins (rest/knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle), guard Kevin Zeitler (rest/knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (rest), and outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest).