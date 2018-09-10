Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens were able to rest many of their starters in the second half of their 47-3 win over the Bills Sunday, which was a bonus heading into a short week.

However, Baltimore did come away from Week 1 with a couple bumps and bruises that will need quick healing before Thursday night's game in Cincinnati.

Running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) and cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh) did not practice Monday, though Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke as if they were not major injuries.

"Both [Dixon] and Canady had some nicks in the game. We'll know more in the next couple of days," Harbaugh said.

Dixon led the Ravens in rushing Sunday with 44 yards on 13 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown. He left after a 1-yard run in the final two minutes of the blowout. Dixon walked off slowly under his own power and was taken to the locker room.

Dixon missed all last season with a bucket-handle meniscus tear in his knee and dealt with other injuries this summer.

If Dixon can't play, the Ravens only have two other running backs on the roster with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Harbaugh indicated that Baltimore could operate with just two active running backs Thursday night against the Bengals.

"We've done it before," he said. "We'll just have to see how it plays out."

Canady was not seemingly removed early from the season-opener. He was limited by a thigh injury all last week but still suited up and played 10 defensive snaps and 25 special teams reps.