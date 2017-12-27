Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Right tackle Austin Howard also didn't practice because of the knee issue he suffered Saturday. He initially left the game after getting his knee twisted on a play, but quickly returned to finish out the win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew Donnal filled in for Howard when he initially left the game and would likely get the start if Howard's injury lingers.

The other players on Baltimore's injury report were wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back), fullback Patrick Ricard (neck) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), who were all limited participants.

Burfict Among Cincinnati's Non-Participants

The Bengals are somewhat banged up coming into the regular-season finale, as they had five players not practicing.

Starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) was among the non-participants after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. It knocked Burfict out for the second half of the game and it's unknown if he'll be able to play this week.

The other players absent from practice were running back Joe Mixon (ankle), cornerback William Jackson (knee), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and wide receiver Alex Erickson (ankle). Both of the Bengals running backs are dealing with injuries, as Giovanni Bernard (ankle) was limited in practice.