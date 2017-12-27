Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Maclin, Howard Miss Practice
The Ravens had a pair of starting offensive players missing from practice Wednesday as they continued their preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin remained sidelined after missing last week's game with a knee injury. The veteran suffered the injury in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns and hasn't practiced since.
Head Coach John Harbaugh last week said he expects Maclin to play again this season (including playoffs), and reiterated Tuesday that he has a "chance" to play Sunday against the Bengals.
"We will just have to see as it gets closer to game time," Harbaugh said.
Right tackle Austin Howard also didn't practice because of the knee issue he suffered Saturday. He initially left the game after getting his knee twisted on a play, but quickly returned to finish out the win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Donnal filled in for Howard when he initially left the game and would likely get the start if Howard's injury lingers.
The other players on Baltimore's injury report were wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back), fullback Patrick Ricard (neck) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), who were all limited participants.
Burfict Among Cincinnati's Non-Participants
The Bengals are somewhat banged up coming into the regular-season finale, as they had five players not practicing.
Starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) was among the non-participants after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. It knocked Burfict out for the second half of the game and it's unknown if he'll be able to play this week.
The other players absent from practice were running back Joe Mixon (ankle), cornerback William Jackson (knee), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and wide receiver Alex Erickson (ankle). Both of the Bengals running backs are dealing with injuries, as Giovanni Bernard (ankle) was limited in practice.
Cincinnati's other limited participants were cornerback Darqueze Dennard (knee), linebacker Jordan Evans (concussion), tight end Ryan Hewitt (knee) and safety Shawn Williams (concussion).