Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. New England Patriots

With Yanda on the left side, the offensive line had its best all-around game of the season last week and kept quarterback Joe Flacco from getting sacked.

"He is a valuable man to our football team," Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said about Yanda. "I can go through many, many strengths, and he has very few weaknesses. For him to be able to do that, both physically and mentally, it is quite a tribute to him."

Yanda has typically been given an off day during the week to manage the injury.

The other three Ravens missing from practice have all missed multiple weeks and could be sidelined again Monday. Lewis, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, is not expected to play.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't provide much optimism on Monday when asked about the possibility of Gillmore or Taliaferro returning.

"You never know with hamstrings," Harbaugh said. "You think they are close, and then they try it and it grabs on them. We will just see where that goes."

Two Patriots Miss Practice

The Patriots are dealing with some injury concerns, as star tight end Rob Gronkowski was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week after back surgery.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) also isn't expected to play for the next several weeks. The only other player to miss practice was safety Jordan Richards (knee).