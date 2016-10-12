Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. New York Giants





The Ravens have some serious injury concerns as they prepare to face the New York Giants Sunday.

Some key players were added to the injury report this week after going down Sunday, and their status is currently up in the air.

Ronnie Stanley Continues To Miss Time

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and he told reporters that he's "very eager" to return.

The rookie reiterated that the decision is up to Head Coach John Harbaugh, but he expressed optimism about playing this week.

"I think there's a good chance," Stanley said. "Coach Harbaugh is going to have the final decision, so we're obviously going to talk about that and see what happens."

Durability is a source of pride for Stanley, who didn't miss a game in his college career at Notre Dame. The Ravens haven't tried to rush the No. 6 overall pick.

"This is the longest I've been out since – forever," he said. "It's definitely not a usual feeling to just be watching your team."

Steve Smith Sr., C.J. Mosley Miss Practice After Sunday's Injuries

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (ankle) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) both left Sunday's game with injuries, and they weren't on the practice field Wednesday.

Mosley told reporters Sunday after the game that he would need to undergo an MRI, but there has been no update on the results of that MRI.

"I'll just try to take it day- by- day and try to get back out there for next week's game," Mosley said Sunday.

Mosley has played every game for the Ravens since getting drafted in 2014, and he's hardly missed a snap during that time. Losing him would be a tough blow for the defense considering his leadership in the middle of the defense.

Mosley makes the defensive play calls, and fellow inside linebacker Zachary Orr would take over that responsibility in his absence.

The possibility of playing without Smith is also significant, as he's the team's leading receiver. If Smith were to miss Sunday's game, then Kamar Aiken and Breshad Perriman could see increased snaps in his absence.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace (chest) is also nursing an injury after taking a big hit at the end of Sunday's game. He was limited in practice, but told reporters he'll be ready to play against the Giants.

Marshal Yanda Nursing Shoulder Injury, Rick Wagner Misses Practice