Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. New York Giants

The Ravens have some serious injury concerns as they prepare to face the New York Giants Sunday.
Some key players were added to the injury report this week after going down Sunday, and their status is currently up in the air.
Ronnie Stanley Continues To Miss Time
Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and he told reporters that he's "very eager" to return.
The rookie reiterated that the decision is up to Head Coach John Harbaugh, but he expressed optimism about playing this week.
"I think there's a good chance," Stanley said. "Coach Harbaugh is going to have the final decision, so we're obviously going to talk about that and see what happens."
Durability is a source of pride for Stanley, who didn't miss a game in his college career at Notre Dame. The Ravens haven't tried to rush the No. 6 overall pick.
"This is the longest I've been out since – forever," he said. "It's definitely not a usual feeling to just be watching your team."
Steve Smith Sr., C.J. Mosley Miss Practice After Sunday's Injuries
Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (ankle) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) both left Sunday's game with injuries, and they weren't on the practice field Wednesday.
Mosley told reporters Sunday after the game that he would need to undergo an MRI, but there has been no update on the results of that MRI.
"I'll just try to take it day- by- day and try to get back out there for next week's game," Mosley said Sunday.
Mosley has played every game for the Ravens since getting drafted in 2014, and he's hardly missed a snap during that time. Losing him would be a tough blow for the defense considering his leadership in the middle of the defense.
Mosley makes the defensive play calls, and fellow inside linebacker Zachary Orr would take over that responsibility in his absence.
The possibility of playing without Smith is also significant, as he's the team's leading receiver. If Smith were to miss Sunday's game, then Kamar Aiken and Breshad Perriman could see increased snaps in his absence.
Wide receiver Mike Wallace (chest) is also nursing an injury after taking a big hit at the end of Sunday's game. He was limited in practice, but told reporters he'll be ready to play against the Giants.
Marshal Yanda Nursing Shoulder Injury, Rick Wagner Misses Practice
Another addition to the injury report was Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder), who did not practice.
The veteran offensive lineman played all of Sunday's game, so it's unclear exactly when the injury occurred. Yanda has a reputation for being one of the toughest players on the team, so he will certainly do whatever he can to play Sunday.
The other concern on the offensive line is right tackle Rick Wagner (thigh). He missed the second half last week and did not practice Wednesday.
If Wagner and Yanda are both out, that would leave the Ravens short-handed on the right side of the line. The team added some reinforcements in that area this week by re-signing veteran guard Vladimir Ducasse, who spent training camp in Baltimore.
Elvis Dumervil Misses Practice, Shareece Wright Returns
Veteran outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot) is on the injury report again. Dumervil missed the first three games recovering from an offseason "foot-area" procedure, and he did not practice Wednesday.
It's unclear whether the decision to sit him Wednesday was simply precautionary.
The other key defender dealing with an injury is cornerback Shareece Wright, who was scratched from Sunday's game because of back spasms. Wright returned to action Wednesday as a limited participant.
The only other Raven on the injury report was return man Devin Hester (thigh), who was a limited participant.
Giants Have Six Players Miss Practice
The Giants are dealing with some injury concerns of their own, as they had six players miss practice.
Cornerback Eli Apple (groin), safeties Darian Thompson (foot) and Nat Berhe (concussion), linebacker Devon Kennard (concussion), offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (calf) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (groin) all didn't practice.
The limited participants were tight end Larry Donnell (concussion), wide receiver Dwayne Harris (toe), running back Rashad Jennings (thumb), cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (wrist).