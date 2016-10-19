Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. New York Jets

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot) and right tackle Rick Wagner (thigh) were both at practice as full participants. Wagner wasn't even listed on the injury report.

Stanley has missed three games with the foot issue. Wagner was active last week,but James Hurst started in his place.

Stanley has said since getting hurt that he has felt like he could try to play through the injury, but Head Coach John Harbaugh makes the final call.

"I for sure think it's a precautionary reason because they know I could go out and fight through it, and the decision is totally left up to Coach Harbaugh," Stanley said. "All I know is I just have to be ready if my number is called upon. That's where I am with it right now."

Stanley didn't give any hints about whether he'll suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 3, again deferring to the head coach.

"He's got the last word, last decision," Stanley said. "We really just play it day-by-day."

Jimmy Smith Practices As Limited Participant, Secondary Banged Up

A concussion ended cornerback Jimmy Smith's day against the Giants, and the performance of the secondary completely changed when he exited the game. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went off for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns after Smith went down.

The good news for the Ravens was that Smith was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Smith wore a red non-contact jersey, indicating that he has not yet been cleared for full contact.

He will need to be fully cleared to play against the Jets.

Smith isn't the only injury concern in the secondary, as cornerbacks Jerraud Powers (thigh) and Shareece Wright (thigh) both didn't practice. Powers left last week's game with the injury and didn't return, but Wright finished that matchup.

If the injuries to Power and Wright linger, the Ravens would be very short-handed going into the weekend.