Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers





J. Smith Missed Another Practice

The Ravens may have to go into their second-straight game without top cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. He has not practiced or talked with the media since the injury.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been mum about Smith's status, and gave no indication about whether Smith will be ready to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"If Jimmy is ready he'll be out there playing. If he's not, he won't," Harbaugh said. "That's a medical thing. We respect the medical staff and all of those injuries. If he can play he'll play, and if he can't we'll go with the guys we have."