Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 21, 2016 at 09:00 AM
Left: DT Brandon Williams (Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photo); Right: Steelers DE Cameron Hayward (Keith Srakocic/AP Photo)
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

21_wpwn_news.jpg


J. Smith Missed Another Practice

The Ravens may have to go into their second-straight game without top cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. He has not practiced or talked with the media since the injury.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been mum about Smith's status, and gave no indication about whether Smith will be ready to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"If Jimmy is ready he'll be out there playing. If he's not, he won't," Harbaugh said. "That's a medical thing. We respect the medical staff and all of those injuries. If he can play he'll play, and if he can't we'll go with the guys we have."

The Ravens turned to Shareece Wright to take Smith's spot in the lineup last week, and he fared well in his return to the starting lineup. Wright will get the nod again this week opposite of rookie Tavon Young and will have the difficult task of slowing down Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown is third in the NFL with 1,188 receiving yards this season.

"It's going to be tough with Jimmy or without," safety Eric Weddle said. "They present so many challenges and match-ups across the board. They're playing outstanding football."

The only other Raven to miss practice with an injury was linebacker Kamalei Correa (ribs). Defensive back Anthony Levine (toe) was a limited participant and offensive lineman Alex Lewis (ankle) was a full participant. Lewis hasn't played since Week 10, but he's been a full participant the last two weeks.

Guard Marshal Yanda was given his typical veteran's day off.

Steelers Have Six Players Miss Practice

The Steelers had some injury concerns the last time these teams met, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was just a couple weeks removed from knee surgery. They don't have any major questions like that this week, but they did have six players sit out Wednesday's practice.

Roethlisberger (non-injury related), left tackle Marcus Gilbert (non-injury related), tight end Lardarius Green (concussion), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee), safety Shamarko Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) all didn't practice.

Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle) were both limited participants, and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) was a full participant.

