Who to Root for in Week 3

Since the Ravens are on "Monday Night Football," it gives fans a chance to sit back and watch Sunday's full slate of games.

It's far too early in the season for the playoff picture to be in focus, but there are certain rooting interests that always apply and early AFC favorites who figure to be in the postseason mix.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 3:

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This should be one of the best games of the week with the Rams offense rolling and Bill quarterback Josh Allen off to a hot start. The Rams are 3-13 vs. the AFC East since 2002 and have some injuries at running back. The Bills have a chance to establish themselves as the team to beat in their division with the Tom Brady-less Patriots looking more vulnerable. Still, Ravens fans should always root for the NFC.

Root for: Rams

Washington Football Team (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Browns are coming off a high-scoring win over the Bengals on Thursday Night Football after getting blown out in Baltimore. They've had extra time to rest. Washington's defensive front is loaded with first-round picks and will have its hands full with Cleveland's rushing attack.

Root for: Washington

Tennessee Titans (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Titans sit atop the AFC South and their balanced offense is looking strong. The Vikings, on the other hand, have struggled out of the gates. Tennessee could get a big lead in the division with a win and another Texans loss.

Root for: Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at New England Patriots (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Raiders scored a big win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football last week. Now they take on another traditional power in the division, looking to prove they're legit. Behind former Ravens tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders have scored at least 30 points in two straight games for the first time since 2016. Between the Chiefs and Raiders in the West, only one team is going to challenge the Ravens for AFC supremacy. Might be better to root for the Patriots to fall in an early hole.

Root for:Raiders

Houston Texans (0-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Texans have a brutal start to their schedule with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, followed by the Ravens, followed by the Steelers. Houston is desperate to avoid an 0-3 start. The Steelers have two victories behind strong defensive performances and have won four of their last five meetings with the Texans. It would be quite nice for the Ravens to have sole possession of first place in the AFC North after this week.

Root for: Texans