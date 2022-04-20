Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver?

Mink: The Ravens have drafted two wide receivers in each of the past four years. General Manager Eric DeCosta has said that he believed Baltimore's troubles hitting on wideouts in the draft was, in part, a result of not taking enough shots. So chances are the Ravens will pick one this year too. It seems especially likely after Sammy Watkins left in free agency and Miles Boykin was released earlier this week.

Despite those departures, however, the Ravens still have a lot of depth at receiver with Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. I would expect them all to be on the team and offensive contributors this season. Duvernay, Proche and Wallace have all shown enough potential, I think, to deserve a shot at expanded targets. So how much need is there really to add a sixth wideout? The Ravens could use a bigger-bodied wide receiver to diversify the mix, but how much use would that player get?