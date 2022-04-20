Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver?

Apr 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Clifton-Brown
by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
042022-Mailbag
John Amis/AP Photos
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens runs for a touchdown which was called back due to a penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga.

Mink: The Ravens have drafted two wide receivers in each of the past four years. General Manager Eric DeCosta has said that he believed Baltimore's troubles hitting on wideouts in the draft was, in part, a result of not taking enough shots. So chances are the Ravens will pick one this year too. It seems especially likely after Sammy Watkins left in free agency and Miles Boykin was released earlier this week.

Despite those departures, however, the Ravens still have a lot of depth at receiver with Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. I would expect them all to be on the team and offensive contributors this season. Duvernay, Proche and Wallace have all shown enough potential, I think, to deserve a shot at expanded targets. So how much need is there really to add a sixth wideout? The Ravens could use a bigger-bodied wide receiver to diversify the mix, but how much use would that player get?

The bottom line is, DeCosta isn't going to pass up value. If a wide receiver falls to them that is just too good to pass up, they'll pounce. If Georgia's George Pickens is available at No. 45 in the second round, is it just too tempting? If the Ravens are going to pick a wide receiver, Day 3 with one of those five fourth-round picks is probably the most likely scenario.

Brown: I could see the Ravens trading up to grab LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The Ravens need corners and the 6-foot, 190-pound Stingley could be a star. Injuries have plagued him over the last two seasons, but he had six interceptions as a freshman and I love his size and versatility. Put Stingley in the same secondary with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and Baltimore's cornerback rotation becomes deeper and more dynamic – potentially the best in the NFL when all three are healthy.

I don't see Baltimore getting cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, a potential top-five pick. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie could be available at No. 14, which would be a solid choice. But McDuffie doesn't have Stingley's size or penchant for forcing turnovers.

If you trade up in the first round, you want an impact player. That's what a healthy Stingley looks like. His foot seemed fully healed at his recent Pro Day when he ran a 4.37 in the 40, along with a 38.5-inch vertical leap. Maybe the Ravens would trade up for Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. But if I'm moving up, I'm targeting Stingley.

Mink: The Ravens' reported interest in veteran running back Melvin Gordon III shows they want more insurance at the position with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both coming off season-ending knee injuries. In an offensive scheme built around the running game, you need to have dynamic runners. Head Coach John Harbaugh said recently that "it's still a process for those two guys" and that they will be brought along slowly. He said they could start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Thus, I do expect Baltimore to take a running back and think the fourth round is probably the sweet spot. Two prospects catch my eye and they're both from Georgia: James Cook and Zamir White. Cook is a smaller back who offers more as a receiving weapon, which is a role the Ravens were looking to expand with Dobbins last season. White is a bigger-bodied one-cut downhill runner more in Edwards' mold (but not that big).

Brown: Good question. I think Baltimore will eye a pass-catching tight end to reduce the load on Mark Andrews and strengthen their depth.

Daniel Bellinger of San Diego State, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State and Cade Otton of Washington are all potential Day 3 picks.

Bellinger had a strong Senior Bowl week, and in addition to catching 31 passes last season, he was an excellent blocker.

The 6-foot-6 Kolar caught 168 passes over four seasons and excelled at running intermediate routes. He could become another target for Lamar Jackson in multiple tight end formations.

Otton is coming off an ankle injury and may not be ready for action until training camp. However, he's a precise route runner who often lined up in the slot, and he also played special teams.

Related Content

news

Rashod Bateman Is Feeling More Comfortable, Excited for Year 2

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman arrived for offseason conditioning healthy and more comfortable with his rookie year behind him.

news

Several Ravens Change Jersey Numbers, Including Marcus Williams

Safeties Marcus Williams, Tony Jefferson and Ar'Darius Washington all changed jersey numbers, as did offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Ja'Wuan James.

news

Ravens Dial Back Altered Training Program Hoping to Prevent More Injuries

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders and players talked about what changes have been made to the team's offseason workouts, which began this week.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft has worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Makes Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown

Pundit says Derek Stingley Jr. and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the only players the Ravens should trade up for. The Baltimore Sun projects every pick for the Ravens in the first four rounds of the draft.

news

Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers

Wide receiver Miles Boykin, who was released by the Ravens on Monday, has reportedly been claimed off waivers by the Steelers.

news

Five Things to Know About George Karlaftis

The Greek pass rusher is known for his relentless motor and would love to be a Raven.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Pundits Zeroing in on Five Targets for Ravens

There seems to be some consensus building among pundits, and it skews towards the Ravens going defense with pick No. 14.

news

Late for Work 4/19: Should Ravens Trade Up for Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner?

The Ravens fill needs on offense and defense in a three-round mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Lamar Jackson says his main goal for the 2022 season is to 'get that Bowl.' Could Miles Boykin end up with the Steelers? In draft do-overs, Jackson goes to the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Ravens Release Miles Boykin, Sign Four Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Ravens wide receiver had 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. Tyler Huntley is now officially under contract.

news

Five Things to Know About Trent McDuffie

A hard-nosed cornerback who hails from the same school as Marcus Peters, Trent McDuffie could be the next addition to Baltimore's secondary.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising