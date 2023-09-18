Marcus Williams Won't Have Surgery, Should Return This Season

It's another part of Baltimore's offensive repertoire that opponents will have to prepare for, in addition to seeing Jackson in the shotgun or pistol formations.

"We haven't done it a lot, but he's always been good at it," Harbaugh said. "It's never been a problem with him under center. I think it's something he does really well and going into the season it was part of the plan, to be under there more. You see it happening now.

"As long as it's successful I'm sure we'll keep doing it. I think it creates a lot of problems. People have to defend us that way and all the play-action that comes off that and the run game. They have to defend us in the piston like always. And now the gun stuff has become a bigger part of what we're doing more than ever. Makes us more diverse."

No Penalty on Bengals' Long Punt Return Was Right Call

The Bengals scored their first touchdown on a rare special teams breakdown by the Ravens, an 81-yard punt return by Charlie Jones of the Bengals.

Initially, there was confusion about whether the touchdown would stand after a flag was thrown on the play. However, after a discussion among the officials, the flag for an illegal block against the Bengals was picked up and the touchdown stood.

After watching the game tape, Harbaugh said the officials made the right decision to pick up the flag and allow the touchdown.

"The explanation was that it was a low block, which is illegal by them, but he got pushed into it by one of our guys," Harbaugh said. "It was on tape that it was the right thing. They correctly ruled that.