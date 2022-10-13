Will 'Reenergized' Wink Martindale Send His Trademark Blitz at Ravens?

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle loved it when Wink Martindale would walk into the weight room as Baltimore's defensive coordinator. Martindale was always energetic, ready to pump iron and talk football.

"He'd be wearing those black gloves, talking to everybody," Boyle said smiling. "Great dude, great personality."

Now in his first season as Giants Defensive Coordinator, Martindale has been game-planning all week to face his former team on Sunday. In Boyle's opinion, how badly does Martindale want to beat the Ravens (3-2) when they face the Giants (4-1) at MetLife Stadium?

"Aw man," Boyle said smiling again. "Wink's a competitor, man. Anyone who's been with a team as long as he was with us? At this level? You're going to want to win. That's going to make this game even more exciting."

It's the game within the game – Martindale brewing up his blitz packages against Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who knows Martindale's modus operandi after practicing against his defenses for four years.

No NFL defensive coordinator loves blitzing as much as Martindale. In his four seasons as Baltimore's coordinator, the Ravens led the league in blitz percentage three times, and Martindale has not changed his stripes with New York.

According to profootballreference.com, the Giants have blitzed an NFL-leading 43.3 percent of the time season, far more than the Ravens, who rank 21st in blitz percentage at 24.4 precent. Martindale even blitzed frequently during a preseason game this year against the Patriots, irking their Head Coach Bill Belichick.

But will Martindale throw a change-up against Jackson and blitz less often than usual, especially after Jackson carved up the Dolphins' blitz in Week 2 throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns?

Jackson isn't sure, but he knows to be ready for anything facing a Martindale defense.

"Ain't no telling," Jackson said. "Coach 'Wink' is known for exotic blitzes and just doing his thing.