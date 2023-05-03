Late for Work 5/3: Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft

Who Were the Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft?

The consensus is that the Ravens were one of the winners of last week's draft, not only for making the most of their limited capital, but also by agreeing in principle with Lamar Jackson on a contract extension.

Within the Ravens' draft, there were both winners and losers, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Here's a look at some of Zrebiec's selections in both categories:

Winners

Eric DeCosta

"He took plenty of criticism as the frontman for the negotiations with Jackson. However, DeCosta's patience and persistence paid off, as did the highly scrutinized decision to use the non-exclusive franchise tag. …. The end result was what appears to be a fair deal. When an agreement was mercifully at hand, DeCosta renewed his focus on the draft and helped deliver what looks like a solid class."

Jackson

"Maybe Jackson didn't get the deal he was initially seeking and had to make some concessions. But let's focus on what he did get: $52 million per year, $185 million guaranteed and a new toy in the first round (wide receiver Zay Flowers) to utilize. Jackson is now the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. … Armed with a pass-friendly offensive coordinator (Todd Monken), a much-improved receiving group and a solid offensive line, the pieces are in place for Jackson to have a big year if he can stay healthy."

Starting LG candidates Ben Cleveland and John Simpson

"The Ravens didn't totally ignore the guard position and potentially finding a replacement for Ben Powers, now with the Denver Broncos. They just didn't prioritize it, and that bodes well for Cleveland and Simpson, the top two internal candidates to win the starting left guard job this summer. … The Ravens still could sign a free-agent interior offensive lineman. But Cleveland and Simpson have to sense the potential opportunity at hand."

Losers

Ravens fans who covet 1 p.m. Sunday games

"It appears the NFL regular-season schedule will be released on May 11, so the Jackson contract extension got done just in time for the league to make sure one of the game's most dynamic players will showcase his talents in prime time. [Odell] Beckham Jr., who has long been one of the league's most popular players, could impact that as well. Teams can't have more than five prime-time games on their initial schedule. The Ravens probably will flirt with that number now that the league knows Jackson is staying in Baltimore."

