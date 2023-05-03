Presented by

Late for Work 5/3: Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft

May 03, 2023 at 09:44 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

050323-LFW
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: G Ben Cleveland

Who Were the Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft?

The consensus is that the Ravens were one of the winners of last week's draft, not only for making the most of their limited capital, but also by agreeing in principle with Lamar Jackson on a contract extension.

Within the Ravens' draft, there were both winners and losers, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Here's a look at some of Zrebiec's selections in both categories:

Winners

Eric DeCosta

"He took plenty of criticism as the frontman for the negotiations with Jackson. However, DeCosta's patience and persistence paid off, as did the highly scrutinized decision to use the non-exclusive franchise tag. …. The end result was what appears to be a fair deal. When an agreement was mercifully at hand, DeCosta renewed his focus on the draft and helped deliver what looks like a solid class."

Jackson

"Maybe Jackson didn't get the deal he was initially seeking and had to make some concessions. But let's focus on what he did get: $52 million per year, $185 million guaranteed and a new toy in the first round (wide receiver Zay Flowers) to utilize. Jackson is now the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. … Armed with a pass-friendly offensive coordinator (Todd Monken), a much-improved receiving group and a solid offensive line, the pieces are in place for Jackson to have a big year if he can stay healthy."

Starting LG candidates Ben Cleveland and John Simpson

"The Ravens didn't totally ignore the guard position and potentially finding a replacement for Ben Powers, now with the Denver Broncos. They just didn't prioritize it, and that bodes well for Cleveland and Simpson, the top two internal candidates to win the starting left guard job this summer. … The Ravens still could sign a free-agent interior offensive lineman. But Cleveland and Simpson have to sense the potential opportunity at hand."

Losers

Ravens fans who covet 1 p.m. Sunday games

"It appears the NFL regular-season schedule will be released on May 11, so the Jackson contract extension got done just in time for the league to make sure one of the game's most dynamic players will showcase his talents in prime time. [Odell] Beckham Jr., who has long been one of the league's most popular players, could impact that as well. Teams can't have more than five prime-time games on their initial schedule. The Ravens probably will flirt with that number now that the league knows Jackson is staying in Baltimore."

The Ravens don't care about the receiver position crowd

"Let's face it: The Ravens have earned scrutiny with how they've approached the receiver position at times in franchise history. But this is not the offseason to dredge up that long-standing complaint. After signing [Nelson] Agholor to kick things off, the Ravens gave Beckham a one-year, $15 million deal, which is nearly double what most industry insiders thought he would get. They then used a first-round pick on a receiver for the third time in five years. It will be a few months before we know how all of the pieces fit together, but this much is certain: DeCosta delivered on his vow to make over and upgrade the receiver room."

Zay Flowers Poised to Make Big Impact as a Rookie

Four wide receivers were drafted in the first round, all within picks 20-23. Flowers was the third of the four, but The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy predicted that he and Jordan Addison, who went to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23, will make the biggest impact as rookies.

"Flowers, in Baltimore, could establish himself as a WR1 as a rookie depending on what Odell Beckham Jr. can give the Ravens in his one-year deal and what Rashod Bateman does if he stays healthy," McKessy wrote. "Recently extended quarterback Lamar Jackson will be thrilled to have a receiver as electric as Flowers added to the mix. The Boston College product will allow Jackson to work the ball to all levels of the field before tacking on extra yards after the catch with his elusiveness, quickness, and speed."

NFL Network's Michael Robinson believes Flowers landed in the best situation among the four first-round wide receivers.

"I think this dude's going to get more one-on-ones than anybody in the National Football League," Robinson said. "First of all, the new Todd Monken offense that he's bringing from Georgia, which was explosive when he was there; now you have Lamar Jackson signed and happy, which I think he's going to run the ball a little bit more explosive this year; and then you have Odell Beckham on the other side of the football field. Zay Flowers will be in a lot of one-on-one situations. This kid will win a lot more of them than he loses. Great pick by the Baltimore Ravens."

Baltimore Named Best Landing Spot for Rock Ya-Sin But Not Two Former Ravens

The Ravens were named the best landing spot for free-agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin by Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger. Ya-Sin reportedly visited the Ravens in March.

"With Marcus Peters remaining unsigned and the Ravens not selecting a cornerback in the draft inside the top 150, Rock Ya-Sin brings good pressman ability on the outside to Baltimore," Spielberger wrote. "The former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts earned a 74.4 coverage grade lined up out wide over the past two seasons, which ranks 24th, and he allowed an explosive reception on just 0.9% of coverage snaps, which was the top mark across the entire NFL."

Speaking of Peters, Spielberger projected the Atlanta Falcons to be the former Raven's best team fit. As for former Raven Justin Houston, Spielberger pegged the New York Giants as the best landing spot for the veteran edge rusher, who would be reunited with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Ravens' Day 2 and 3 Picks Are Among Pundits' Favorite Selections

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes the Ravens' best pick in the draft was Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who was selected in the sixth round (No. 199 overall). Trapasso gave the pick an A- grade.

"College OT who probably kicks inside at the next level. Classic Ravens pick," Trapasso wrote. "Mauler in the run game and very accurate in combo block situations. Flashes of brilliance in pass pro but opens the gate too early and isn't quite as powerful moving backward. I like this pick."

Meanwhile, pundits continue to praise the Ravens for selecting Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (third round) and USC guard Andrew Vorhees (seventh round). NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter named Simpson and Vorhees as his favorite picks in their respective rounds.

"Simpson might not be the most instinctual linebacker in this draft class, but his ability to track down ball-carriers in the open field was not overlooked by the Ravens," Reuter wrote. "He also has enough size to be an effective blitzer or even line up on the edge — just like Micah Parsons does in Dallas. In time, he'll be a star.

"Vorhees played hurt for the Trojans last year and suffered an ACL tear during the drills portion of the NFL Scouting Combine, so it wasn't a surprise he was available in Round 7. It's one of my favorite picks, though, because he's such a powerful blocker who excelled at guard and started at tackle when the Trojans needed him to. Hopefully he gets back to full health in 2024, so the Ravens are rewarded for their trust."

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/2: Ravens Make Biggest Jump in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Giants reportedly were trying to trade up to pick Zay Flowers. Jason McCourty isn't ready to put the Ravens at the top of the AFC. The Ravens got the best value pick in two rounds of the draft.

news

Late for Work 5/1: Ravens' Best Pick? Most Pundits Agree

Pundits expect Ravens to sign free-agent cornerbacks. The Ravens added ECU running back Keaton Mitchell and many are supporting the addition.

news

Late for Work 4/30: Final Draft Grades Are in for Ravens

Ravens are 'ready to compete for a title' after draft. Pundits react to Day 3 picks.

news

Late for Work 4/29: Trenton Simpson 'Could Develop Into Steal of the Draft'

What does the Simpson selection mean for Patrick Queen? Offseason moves have propelled the Ravens into the Super Bowl conversation. What are the Ravens doing at cornerback? Ian Rapoport says the Ravens could still be interested in DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Late for Work 4/28: Ravens Rule Day 1 of Draft By Extending Lamar Jackson, Landing Zay Flowers

Pundits praise Ravens for picking Flowers. Winners and losers from Jackson's deal. DeAndre Hopkins is still a Cardinal. Cornerback remains the Ravens' top need.

news

Late for Work 4/27: Local Radio Host Says Ravens Trade for DeAndre Hopkins Is 'Close'; Chiefs, Bills Also Reportedly in the Running

ESPN pundit says Ravens could trade up for Bijan Robinson if he slides. Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness emerges as a popular pick for the Ravens in the latest mock drafts.

news

Late for Work 4/26: 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week

Best, worst, and most likely first-round scenarios for the Ravens. Baltimore trades down and uses its first two picks on cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' mock draft. Would Joey Porter Sr. wear a Ravens jersey?

news

Late for Work 4/25: Ravens Are No. 1 in Five-Year NFL Draft Rankings

Ravens trade back twice in The Athletic's seven-round mock draft. How the Ravens can use the draft to dethrone the Chiefs. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks says this is an 'identity draft' for Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 4/24: How Ravens Could Change Draft Strategy With Fewer Picks

A compelling case for the Ravens to consider drafting another first-round safety. Ravens touted as 'perfect fit' for ECU running back Keaton Mitchell.

news

Late for Work 4/21: Calais Campbell Talks About Free-Agency Decision, Ravens' 'Two Young Beasts' on Defensive Line

Tyler Huntley reportedly will sign his restricted free agent tender. The Ravens are named the best fit for Texas' other running back prospect. Baltimore trades down to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in Sports Illustrated pundit's all-trades mock draft.

news

Late for Work 4/20: What Progress in Year 2 Would Mean for David Ojabo, Travis Jones, Isaiah Likely

Rashod Bateman is back running. Are the Ravens a good fit for Stetson Bennett?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising