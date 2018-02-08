With Defense Pretty Much Set, Ravens Looking for Increased Production

Defensive end Brent Urban is the Ravens' only defensive player set for free agency this offseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh is "all for" re-signing Urban, who began the year as a potential breakout starter, but suffered a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury in Week 3.

The Ravens could release some players to free up salary-cap space, but safety Eric Weddle is looking forward to rolling with the same crew.

"We're all coming back. We got momentum," Weddle said at the Pro Bowl. "We played well last year, as individuals, but didn't get it done as a team, so we have to play even better than we did last season to get our goals accomplished and get back to winning a lot of games."

To do that, the Ravens will need improvement from their current players, says Bisciotti.

First-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey excelled as a rookie, showing why it was wise that the Ravens used the No. 16-overall pick on him. Had it not been for Humphrey, Baltimore would have been in rough shape down the stretch after Jimmy Smith's Achilles tear.

Next year, Humphrey will likely become a full-time starter, and could be especially important as Smith works his way back from the injury.

The Ravens didn't get as many snaps as perhaps expected out of rookie linebackers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams because the veterans ahead of them were healthy. Terrell Suggs started all 16 games and Matthew Judon and Za'Darius Smith combined to start 16 as well.

Baltimore will also look for big things from third-year cornerback Tavon Young, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL after having a strong rookie season.

Fellow third-year cornerback Maurice Canady, inside linebackers Kamalei Correa and Patrick Onwuasor, and defensive linemen Willie Henry, Michael Pierce, Carl Davis, Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley are all players to watch.

"We have a lot of depth on defense," Bisciotti said. "We have a lot of young kids that are ready to produce."

Bisciotti said the Ravens "need an exciting brand of football," and strongly indicated that Baltimore will look to bolster an offense that hasn't finished in the NFL's top-10 rankings since 1997. But that doesn't mean he's willing to sacrifice his defense either.