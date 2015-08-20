WR Michael Campanaro 'Coming On Right Now'

The Ravens have said many times over the last two years they love the potential in wide receiver Michael Campanaro. He just needed to stay healthy.

The second-year target has done that in this year's training camp, and he's starting to separate himself in the crowded competition at wide receiver.

"He's coming on right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We just have to keep going. He has a ways to go still."

Campanaro was sidelined for the entire offseason program because of a quad injury, but he's been consistent throughout training camp and has enjoyed one of his best stretches over the last week.

He caught a 45-yard touchdown from quarterback Matt Schaub in the preseason opener against the Saints. He followed that up with a series of strong practices, including Wednesday's joint session with the Eagles where he caught a pair of touchdowns.

Campanaro has shown an ability to consistently get open, and he brings a different skillset than any of the other receivers. The 5-foot-9 target thrives as a slot receiver where he can use his quick-twitch ability to get open and move the chains. He's drawn comparisons to veteran slot receiver Wes Welker, who has five seasons with more than 100 receptions.

"He should be really good in the slot for us," Harbaugh said. "You look at those guys who have played that position that look like him a little bit – he's like that. He can get away from coverage. He's quick. He has a good feel for where the pressure is coming from."

The receiver competition was a main attraction coming into camp, as the Ravens have 12 receivers on the 90-man roster. Campanaro has pulled away from the group of players trying to earn their way onto the 53-man squad, showing he could be in line for a significant role this year.