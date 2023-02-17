Late for Work 2/17: Young Players Who Need to Step Up in 2023

Young Players Who Need to Step Up for Ravens in 2023

For every Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum who make an immediate impact, there are any number of draft picks who take some time to develop into solid contributors.

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones identified several young players the Ravens need more from in 2023. Here's a look at three of them:

CBs Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams

"The state of Baltimore's cornerback group is in flux beyond three-time Pro Bowl selection Marlon Humphrey. With veteran starter Marcus Peters scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the Ravens need at least one of these 2022 fourth-round picks to join Brandon Stephens as options Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald can use with some confidence.

"The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Armour-Davis was benched after some early-season opportunities on the outside and also had injury concerns, the latter being a big reason why the Alabama product fell to the fourth round in the first place. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams struggled in an October audition to be Baltimore's nickel, which prompted the Ravens to move rookie first-round safety Kyle Hamilton into that role for the second half of the season. You don't expect fourth-round picks to excel immediately, of course, but depth concerns at cornerback will be unavoidable if neither Armour-Davis nor Williams take a step forward in 2023."

G Ben Cleveland

"Considering John Harbaugh's excitement level when Baltimore drafted the Georgia offensive lineman in the 2021 third round, you wouldn't have expected Cleveland to have started just five games over his first two seasons, especially with the Ravens having an open competition for the starting left guard spot in each of the last two training camps. The 6-foot-6, 370-pound Cleveland playing even less in 2022 than he did as a rookie wasn't an encouraging sign, but that was also a testament to the improved play of veteran Ben Powers, who's likely to depart via free agency next month.

"The arrival of former Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken could be a good sign for Cleveland with the way he performed in Georgia's offense in 2020, but the pressure is on for him to finally live up to his draft billing. This spring and summer will be massive for Cleveland's career since there's likely a job to be won on an otherwise stable offensive line."

Patrick Queen Named Ravens' Most Improved Player

Speaking of young players stepping up, inside linebacker Patrick Queen took a big step forward this past season. Not surprisingly, the 2020 first-round pick was named the Ravens' most improved player by Pro Football Focus.

Queen's PFF grade jumped from 43.5 in 2021 to 69.7 last season.

"Queen has flashed at times throughout this three-year career in Baltimore, but the consistency just wasn't there. While he was still a little up and down for the Ravens this past season, we also saw the longest stretches of improved play," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "After improving his PFF grade from 29.7 to 43.5 from 2020 to 2021, Queen once again saw a huge jump in 2022, including career highs in PFF run-defense grade (64.6) and PFF coverage grade (65.5)."