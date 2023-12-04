Amidst Zach Ertz Speculation, Ravens to 'Roll With' Their Current Tight Ends

Keaton Mitchell Feels Fresh for Stretch Run

Keaton Mitchell has added major juice to the Ravens' rushing attack, averaging 9.3 yards per carry since joining the running back rotation four games ago.

The undrafted rookie running back spent the first five games of the season on injured reserve (shoulder), so while he enjoyed having time off last week, Mitchell didn't feel like he needed a rest. His body and legs feel fresh heading into the final five games, and that could help the speedy running back produce even more big plays down the stretch.

"I feel like I'm fine – we were talking about the rookie wall this morning, but I don't feel like I'm nowhere near the rookie wall," Mitchell said. "I'm healthy. Mentally I'm good. Hopefully we finish these five games strong."

Mitchell hasn't carried the ball more than nine times in any game, and in addition to his speed, he's shown a ability to break tackles and gain yards after being hit. The Ravens lead the league in rushing, averaging 158.6 yards per game, and Mitchell is looking forward to his first taste of NFL football in December.