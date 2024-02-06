Zach Orr Feels Confident Being a First-Time Play Caller

Head Coach John Harbaugh has seen Orr's diligence as an inside linebackers coach and thinks has seen the qualities to have success calling plays.

"I think he's been studying that and how to do that all the way through. In talking to him, I have a comfort level that he'll be good at it, but he has to go do it. There's no doubt about it," Harbaugh said at last week's end of season press conference. "Again, he's going to get support not just from the veteran coaches but also the young coaches that are going to help set up those gameplans and make sure that all the bases are covered that way."

After seeing two coordinators with different personalities handle the role, it's Orr's turn at the wheel. He loved being close to the action as a player and that won't change as a coordinator. Orr confirmed he'll call plays from the sideline, not upstairs in the press box where some coordinators prefer to work. For Orr, that wasn't a hard decision.