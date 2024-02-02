Late for Work: Mike Macdonald Says Zach Orr Is Going to Do a Tremendous Job

Local Pundits React to Orr's Hiring

Here's a look at what pundits who cover the Ravens said about Orr being named defensive coordinator:

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Orr has developed a strong rapport with the Ravens players, including Roquan Smith, the outspoken leader of the team's defense. Orr's energy and charisma are evident both on the sideline, where he's regularly exhorting and celebrating with the players, and on the practice field, where he sprints from drill to drill. He's known as an energetic leader and motivator who can reach and relate to players, and who has put in the time to learn what it takes to be an effective coach."

The Baltimore Banner's Giana Han: "Orr has worked under coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore for six of the past seven years. For the past two seasons, he coached the inside linebackers. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were Pro Bowl selections this year. Smith was named first-team All-Pro, and Queen received second-team honors. … Orr might lose Queen in free agency, but his player development skills were showcased when rookie Trenton Simpson took the field during the team's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when many veterans were rested. After being limited to special teams for most of the season, Simpson debuted on the defense with a sack and seven tackles."

**The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker:** "The move to replace Macdonald with Zach Orr — a young, sharp, personable coach who might have gone to work for his old boss in Seattle if Harbaugh had not promoted him — was pure Ravens. They applaud when head coaching chances arise for their assistants and often have a promising in-house candidate primed to step up. It's a healthy ecosystem.:

**The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker:** "While Orr might seem a surprising choice, there were signs that he could be the top candidate. He is close to Macdonald, impressed fellow coaches and is a hard worker who brings high energy and has a dynamic personality that resonated."