Six Ravens Not at Practice to Start Bye Week

Jan 10, 2024 at 01:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Six Ravens are not on the field at the start of their playoff bye week practices.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebackers Malik Harrison (groin) and Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), and tight end Charlie Kolar were not practicing Wednesday.

Humphrey was working out on a side field.

The good news is that three Ravens dealing with injuries are on the field: guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), and safeties Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Geno Stone (knee).

Stone, Oweh, and Phillips left Sunday's game against the Steelers early. Flowers, Humphrey, and Harrison didn't play in the regular-season finale.

The Ravens still have a week-and-a-half until their first playoff game, so there's plenty of time for players to return. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that he expects all the players injured against Pittsburgh to be back for the playoffs.

Newly signed running back Dalvin Cook also made his practice debut, wearing No. 31. He's on the practice squad for now, and took the spot of Jake Funk, who was released Wednesday.

Ravens players have already given Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler who left the New York Jets to join a contender, a warm welcome.

Ravens wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay was also designated for return from injured reserve, leaving one more player Baltimore can bring back (presumably tight end Mark Andrews if/when he's ready).

The Ravens will have their typical practices Wednesday-Friday this week, then have a practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday before finding out who they will play in the divisional playoffs.

