Six Ravens Not at Practice to Start Bye Week

Six Ravens are not on the field at the start of their playoff bye week practices.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebackers Malik Harrison (groin) and Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), and tight end Charlie Kolar were not practicing Wednesday.

Humphrey was working out on a side field.

The good news is that three Ravens dealing with injuries are on the field: guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), and safeties Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Geno Stone (knee).

Stone, Oweh, and Phillips left Sunday's game against the Steelers early. Flowers, Humphrey, and Harrison didn't play in the regular-season finale.

The Ravens still have a week-and-a-half until their first playoff game, so there's plenty of time for players to return. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that he expects all the players injured against Pittsburgh to be back for the playoffs.