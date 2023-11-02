Zay Flowers Isn't Motivated to Outshine Fellow Rookie Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Zay Flowers is a confident rookie, but he's not holding a grudge against any of the two rookie receivers drafted ahead of him.

Sunday's Ravens-Seahawks game will feature Flowers (44 catches, 461 yards, one touchdown) and Seahawks rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba (23 catches, 209 yards, two touchdowns).

They were part of a four-player run on receivers in the first round, starting with Smith-Njigba (20th-overall pick) followed by Quentin Johnston (21st, Chargers), Flowers (22nd, Ravens) and Jordan Addison (23rd, Vikings).

Flowers knows the four rookie receivers will be compared throughout their careers, but he won't be motivated Sunday to prove he's better than Smith-Njigba or that he should've been the first receiver drafted.

"I'm not really into that. I'm just trying to get wins," Flowers said. "I thought of myself as a first-round receiver, and I am. The teams made their picks and it's not going to change. I'm a Baltimore Raven now, and I'm happy."

Flowers became friends with Addison during the draft process and was happy to see the Vikings rookie named Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. Addison is second in the NFL with seven touchdowns receptions, trailing only Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins.

Smith-Njigba scored a game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left last week as the Seahawks rallied back to beat the Browns, 24-20.

Flowers said he spoke with the Seahawks' coaching staff during the NFL Combine, but wasn't sure which team would select him. He's happy to see Smith-Njigba feeling comfortable with the Seahawks.