Presented by

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Sep 20, 2023 at 06:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
092023N&N
Aaron Doster / Shawn Hubbard/NFL / Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers is not an ordinary rookie wide receiver, and he seems to be improving rapidly each week, including the connection with his quarterback.

Lamar Jackson and Flowers connected on a 52-yard completion against the Bengals in Week 2 on a play that had been called earlier in the game. The first time it was called, Jackson didn't make the throw, but Flowers went back to the huddle and told Jackson he was open.

The Ravens went back to that play later, and Jackson made a terrific throw and Flowers made an acrobatic catch.

Flowers credits teammates and coaches for helping accelerate his learning curve.

"I'd say I feel more comfortable each week," Flowers said. "Just with the gameplan and the speed of the game and getting smarter each week. Being out there with vet guys, they're teaching me.

"'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor] will teach me something about … Because he's a master at running option routes and over routes, so he'll teach me something about that. Odell [Beckham Jr.] will teach me something about the deep ball. So, I'm just taking it all in and just trying to use it."

Flowers also gave credit to Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams.

"Coach Lewis and Coach Dub, they do a great job in the meeting room with detail," Flowers said. "And when we're on the field, if me and Lamar see a look, or any of the receivers sees a look, you go back and tell him and he'll come back and hit you on it if he sees the same look."

Jackson smiled when he remembered early in training camp, when Flowers said the chemistry between them was still growing.

"I believe it's building very well, since he said our chemistry was like 60%, or something like that," Jackson said. "I wonder what it is right now? He's been catching the ball phenomenal, making guys miss, running great routes, doing what Zay does. He wants to be the best."

Stingy First-Quarter Defense Helping Ravens Start Fast

The Ravens' defense hasn't yielded a first down in the first quarter this season, one of the reasons why they are 2-0. Starting fast is a point of emphasis that Head Coach John Harbaugh is pleased to see come to fruition.

"I'm very encouraged by the fast starts," Harbaugh said. "That's something that we work on every day. We have a fast start period in practice every day. We want it to be good. I feel like the guys are just locked in. Every game's different. Sometimes you start, sometimes you finish. I think we're trying just to take it one series at a time and do the best we can."

Following Wednesday's practice, inside linebacker Patrick Queen spoke briefly and reminded the team not to get complacent.

"Anytime you want to accomplish a goal as a team, you can't get complacent," Queen said. "The things that you're good at, be great at. The things you need to work, improve on and strive for excellence.

"We're communicating fast, trusting each other. All the guys are on the same page. We've got great chemistry right now, everybody playing for each other."

Jackson Isn't Looking Back on Colts' Pass During Contract Negotiations

It seems like forever ago now, but there was a time this offseason during Jackson's contract negotiations that the Colts were being rumored as a possible destination for the superstar quarterback.

Jackson was on the non-exclusive franchise tag and any team could have tried to sign him to a deal or tried to trade for him. The Colts instead opted to draft rookie prospect Anthony Richardson.

After signing his contract extension, Jackson said on “The Lounge” podcast that his public trade request was "nothing serious" and that he was "just getting the ball rolling." It was a business move.

Now, as he's getting ready to play the Colts, Jackson said he isn't looking back on that time.

"I'm grateful for being here," he said. "We have our contract situation situated, and I'm focused on doing what's best for us. I'm trying to win. I don't really care about other teams."

Harbaugh Calls Patriots' Field-Goal Block 'Brilliant'

The Patriots used an innovative trick play during last week's "Sunday Night Football" game that caught the attention of the NFL world.

Pats special teams ace Brenden Schooler got a running start along the line of scrimmage before darting into the backfield at the snap to easily block Jason Sanders' 49-yard field-goal attempt.

Being that his roots are in special teams, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked Wednesday for his take on the play. Harbaugh said he'd never seen that type of play before.

"I thought it was a really great play – really well executed," Harbaugh said. "They were able to time up the snap operation perfectly well. It doesn't need to be ruled out [in the NFL rulebook], because all you have to do is change the tempo of your snap count. So it's more of a surprise play. I think now if that's something they think a team might do against them, then they'll just change up the timing of the snap count. What a good idea that was, and they got it. It was a great play. I thought it was brilliant."

Related Content

news

Marcus Williams Won't Have Surgery, Should Return This Season

Safety Marcus Williams is in the rehab process for his pectoral injury, but will not go on injured reserve. John Harbaugh did not give an update on Odell Beckham Jr. or Odafe Oweh.
news

Brothers Justice Hill, Dax Hill to Renew Their Childhood Rivalry 

The Ravens will face the Bengals for an NFL record three times in a four-game span. Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher feels prepared to start at center. Odell Beckham Jr. gifts teammates new water flosses and toothbrushes.
news

Mark Andrews Remains Limited in Thursday's Practice 

Baltimore's pass rush could be a key weapon against Joe Burrow. Todd Monken discussed Zay Flowers' frequent targets in Week 1.
news

Gus Edwards, Ravens Confident They Can Roll Without J.K. Dobbins

Geno Stone, Marcus Williams leaning on 'Call of Duty' communication. Lamar Jackson working hard on his center exchange. No decision made on Marcus Williams pec surgery. Ravens add a practice squad guard.
news

Ravens Not Likely to Shop for Running Back

Reducing penalties will be a goal for Week 2. Designed runs for Lamar Jackson will remain a weapon in the Ravens' arsenal. Ronald Darby carried a heavy workload and played well in Week 1.
news

Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith plans to be part of the NFL's top defense. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. won't be on a snap count Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney is sticking with jersey No. 24. 
news

Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Tyler Huntley's status will get more clarity Wednesday. Rookie QB and first-year head coach complicate Texans preparation.
news

Eric DeCosta Says J.K. Dobbins 'Wants to Be Here, We Want Him Here'

Eric DeCosta loves Lamar Jackson's mindset heading into the season. The Ravens like having three-deep strength at quarterback. DeCosta is grateful none of the cornerback injuries have been 'catastrophic.'
news

Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games 'Circled on My Calendar for Sure'

Ben Cleveland's improvement secured his roster spot. John Harbaugh discusses the practice squad and the strategy that goes into building it. Tylan Wallace sweated out making the 53-man roster sitting in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising