Zay Flowers, Odafe Oweh And More Return to Practice

The Ravens have good news at the start of their practice week in preparation for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) all returned to practice.

Ravens still missing from practice during the portion open to media were starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.