Zay Flowers, Odafe Oweh And More Return to Practice

Jan 16, 2024 at 02:40 PM
Ryan Mink

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Odafe Oweh, WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens have good news at the start of their practice week in preparation for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) all returned to practice.

Ravens still missing from practice during the portion open to media were starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.

Flowers is the Ravens' leading receiver with 77 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns. He was a huge part of Baltimore's attack against Houston in Week 1, as Flowers caught 9-of-10 targets for 78 yards.

Oweh has the fourth-most sacks (five) on the team. He and Harrison are critical parts of the outside linebacker rotation with Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy, and others.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who returned for his first practice on Friday, was back out practicing again Wednesday. He even made a leaping catch during individual drills.

