Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. are not practicing Wednesday, raising questions about two of the team's prime weapons.

Beckham has attributed his surge in recent weeks in part to improved health. Flowers has hardly missed any practice this entire season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said there is "no concern" regarding Flowers.

Right tackle Morgan Moses, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was also not at practice Wednesday.

The Ravens could be giving some players extra rest with an additional day of preparation this week considering the "Monday Night Football" matchup in San Francisco. The first official team injury report of the week won't come out until Thursday.

In good news, safety Marcus Williams (groin) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field. Both players left Sunday's win in Jacksonville early and both are critical pieces for the Monday night's upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Having Williams on the field not only gives the Ravens a smart, rangy defender on the back end of the defense, but also allows Kyle Hamilton to play in his hybrid safety/nickel role.

Stanley will be going against some of the best pass rushers in the game in Nick Bosa and/or Chase Young.