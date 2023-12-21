Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Still No Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens' wide receiver corps took a step in the right direction Thursday with the return of Zay Flowers to the practice field. Odell Beckham Jr., however, is not practicing for a second straight day.

Beckham and the Ravens have an extra day to get healthy this week since they're playing on "Monday Night Football" in San Francisco.

Right tackle Morgan Moses and cornerback Ronald Darby also returned to practice.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) was the only player other than Beckham missing from the start of practice.