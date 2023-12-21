Presented by

Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Still No Odell Beckham Jr.

Dec 21, 2023 at 02:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens' wide receiver corps took a step in the right direction Thursday with the return of Zay Flowers to the practice field. Odell Beckham Jr., however, is not practicing for a second straight day.

Beckham and the Ravens have an extra day to get healthy this week since they're playing on "Monday Night Football" in San Francisco.

Right tackle Morgan Moses and cornerback Ronald Darby also returned to practice.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) was the only player other than Beckham missing from the start of practice.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley wore a red non-contact jersey.

