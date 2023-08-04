Late for Work 8/4: Peter King Says Zay Flowers Is the 'Most Impressive Rookie I Have Seen'

The Baltimore Banner's Aron Yohannes: "Flowers caught cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. flat-footed on a nasty corner-post route. Flowers sprinted about 10 yards before dropping a quick fake inside, which stumbled Mayfield to the ground before he ran down field and caught the pass in stride. Flowers won all three of his matchups in one-on-one today."

2018 NFL Re-Draft Sees Five Current and Former Ravens Selected

It's been five years since the 2018 NFL draft, where the Ravens landed a handful of stars and starters. The draft produced an abundance of NFL talent, which led ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to conduct a re-draft in which five current and former Ravens are selected.

No. 2 – New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB

"A debate raged before the 2018 draft about whether the Giants should draft a quarterback. Ultimately, they did not, opting to take Barkley to boost their offense," Miller wrote. "But I made the easy choice to instead take the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP in Jackson. He is the most electric quarterback in the game -- he leads the league in quarterback rush yards since 2018 (4,435) -- and would have been unstoppable in current coach Brian Daboll's offense."

The only player picked above Jackson in this re-draft is quarterback Josh Allen, who goes to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall.

No. 13 – Washington Commanders: Roquan Smith, LB

"Washington hit a home run with their original selection of Payne," Reid wrote. "But he's off the board here, and there were massive questions about the middle of the team's defense that can now be addressed. Smith gives the Commanders a centerpiece to their defense. He is a see, read and react linebacker with plenty of physicality as a tackler. He has 692 tackles since 2018, which trails just Bobby Wagner over that span. But Smith is also the only player in the top 10 in tackles who also has at least 15 sacks (18.5)."

Fun Reminder: The Ravens landed Smith for a second-round pick and have him under contract through 2027.

No. 16 – Baltimore Ravens: Orlando Brown Jr., OT

"The Ravens eventually got this right selecting Brown in the third round, but we're not waiting around to find out how far he'd fall in a re-draft," Miller wrote. "Brown is a top-10 left tackle, as the four-time Pro Bowler posted a 91.8% pass block win rate last season. While Baltimore has Ronnie Stanley on the left side, we're willing to roll the dice on Brown and Baltimore getting along better this time."

A bit of a curious selection here seeing as tight end Mark Andrews is still available and he's become one of the best at his position and remained in Baltimore with a contract extension in 2021. It's a bit striking to see how long it takes until Andrews is taken in the re-draft, too.

No. 27 – New Orleans Saints: Mark Andrews, TE

"Since Jimmy Graham first left New Orleans (before returning this offseason), the Saints have had a huge need at tight end," Reid wrote. "Andrews seems to improve every season despite facing medical questions during the pre-draft process; he is a Type-1 diabetic, and some worried about his long-term playing outlook. But he has become one of the best tight ends in the league -- he had 1,361 receiving yards in 2021 -- and likely would have produced even greater results in a Sean Payton-led offense during the early stages of his career."

Does the fit make sense? Absolutely. But it's hard to agree that there are 26 players ahead of Andrews in his draft class.