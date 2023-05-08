Late for Work 5/8: NFL Exec Says Zay Flowers' Upside Is Stefon Diggs

While it's the easy choice to take the team's top pick, Zrebiec outlines why the rest of the draft class wasn't outranking Flowers as his top pick.

"It's hard to project what linebacker Trenton Simpson's role will be as a rookie," Zrebiec wrote. "Fellow linebacker Tavius Robinson will likely be a rotational guy at the start. Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly will need to establish himself on special teams before earning a role defensively. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is a developmental offensive lineman."

PFF’s Amelia Probst and Arjun Menon also have Flowers as the "biggest impact player from the draft" for Baltimore.

"Despite signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency, the Ravens continued to add to their receiver room by drafting Zay Flowers in the first round," PFF wrote. "Both Rashod Bateman and Beckham should help Baltimore in the intermediate part of the field, while Flowers can serve as the team's deep threat and premier after-the-catch receiver. The rookie should also see action on screens and jet sweeps."

USA Today’s Doug Farrar highlighted Flowers in his "best player/scheme fits among first-round picks" for the deep-passing game, too.

"But it's the deep stuff where Flowers might be the most valuable to his new team, and the most received now that he has a quarterback who can make those go, seam, post, and over throws to the third level," Farrar wrote. "It should be a massive relief for Jackson, as well. Last season, Devin Duvernay led Baltimore's receivers with six catches on throws of 20 or more air yards, on six targets.That's a lot of the reason Jackson completed 14 deep passes on 47 attempts. To put that in perspective, Josh Allen led the league with 104 deep attempts."

The Athletic also did an "All-Draft Pick Team" and Flowers was one of two wide receivers selected.