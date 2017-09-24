Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 9:00 AM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Ravens vs. Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London.
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Mon., Oct. 02, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Sat., Oct. 07, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Oct. 07, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 08, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Mon., Oct. 09, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
Brit Jermaine Eluemunor Will Suit Up in Ravens-Jags London Game

Posted 11 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor will dress for his first game in his home country. Guard Tony Bergstrom is inactive, meaning somebody else will replace Marshal Yanda. Terrance West and wide receiver Michael Campanaro will both play.


London native Jermaine Eluemunor will suit up for his first NFL game in his home city.

The rookie offensive lineman was inactive for the first two games, but will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium.

The Ravens need a new starter in place of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda, who went on injured reserve this week after fracturing his ankle last week.

Tony Bergstrom, who the Ravens traded for when setting the 53-man roster, stepped in during the second half last week, but is inactive for Sunday’s game. That means either Matt Skura, who Baltimore brought up from the practice squad, Luke Bowanko or Eluemunor will start.

Starting running back Terrance West is active after dealing with a calf injury during the week. He was a full practice participant on Friday. West will still share snaps with Javorius Allen and Alex Collins.

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) is also active.

As previously announced, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) didn’t make the trip to London. The Ravens’ other inactives due to injury are tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh).

The healthy scratches are defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley, tackle Dieugot Joseph and Bergstrom.

