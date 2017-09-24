Brit Jermaine Eluemunor Will Suit Up in Ravens-Jags London Game

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor will dress for his first game in his home country. Guard Tony Bergstrom is inactive, meaning somebody else will replace Marshal Yanda. Terrance West and wide receiver Michael Campanaro will both play.

The rookie offensive lineman was inactive for the first two games, but will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium.

The Ravens need a new starter in place of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda , who went on injured reserve this week after fracturing his ankle last week.

Tony Bergstrom , who the Ravens traded for when setting the 53-man roster, stepped in during the second half last week, but is inactive for Sunday’s game. That means either Matt Skura , who Baltimore brought up from the practice squad, Luke Bowanko or Eluemunor will start.

Starting running back Terrance West is active after dealing with a calf injury during the week. He was a full practice participant on Friday. West will still share snaps with Javorius Allen and Alex Collins .

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) is also active.

As previously announced, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) didn’t make the trip to London. The Ravens’ other inactives due to injury are tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh).

The healthy scratches are defensive endsand, tackleand Bergstrom.