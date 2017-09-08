Ravens vs. Bills: Everything You Need to Know

Basics
Kickoff: 7 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: NBC/WBAL (Ch. 11), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (Harrisburg, PA), WFXR (Roanoke, VA), WWCW (Roanoke, VA), WMDT (Delmarva area) and KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM
Local Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst), Pete Gilbert (sideline)
Jersey Color: White
NFL Game Pass: (free preseason trial)
Jersey Color: White
Stakes
The Ravens are 2-0 so far in the preseason and want to keep those winning ways rolling. The defense has dominated its opponents, and views every game as another opportunity to prove how strong it will be. The offense, however, is still a work in progress because of injuries. That unit will look to find more big plays while cutting down on turnovers, and will have some more auditions for offensive line positions. Select offensive players may not get too many snaps as the unit is so banged up and can't truly simulate a regular-season game without leader
History
The Buffalo Bills lead the preseason series history, 3-1. The teams haven't met in the preseason since 2003, when Buffalo came to Baltimore and notched a 28-10 win. The Ravens, however, lead the regular-season series, 4-3. Baltimore beat Buffalo, 13-7, to open last year's regular season with a dominant defensive performance at M&T Bank Stadium.
Key Storylines
Is it Woodrum's World?
Backup quarterback
Do the Offensive Line Shuffle
Baltimore had four undrafted players on its offensive line in the second preseason game:
Can the Defense Keep It up?
One of the biggest stories of the week is whether the Ravens' torrid defensive start will transfer to the regular season. Baltimore ranks atop the league in all three major yardage categories: total yards, passing yards and rushing yards allowed. Led by former Ravens backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Bills have some playmakers. If the third preseason game is the most like a regular-season game, this should be the best indication we can get of how legit the Ravens defense will be this season.
Players to Watch
C Jeremy Zuttah
The Ravens traded Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers early in the offseason, but have brought him back after two guards went down to season-ending injuries:
LB
Correa improved from the first preseason game to the second, but a missed tackle on the opening drive surely bothered the inside linebacker. Correa is still making his bid to be a starter, and could use a strong third game to cement that status. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he wants to see Correa aggressively attack the line of scrimmage.
DE/FB
The Ravens are deep on the defensive line, but if Ricard can play well enough at fullback, he could carve out a roster spot on offense. He laid a punishing block in the second preseason game to spring Buck Allen for a long run. The question is whether the undrafted rookie can play with reliable technique play after play.