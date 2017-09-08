Up Next
Ravens vs. Bills: Everything You Need to Know

Posted 48 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

Get broadcast info, the key storylines and players to watch for the Ravens' third preseason game against the Buffalo BIlls.

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: NBC/WBAL (Ch. 11), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (Harrisburg, PA), WFXR (Roanoke, VA), WWCW (Roanoke, VA), WMDT (Delmarva area) and KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM
Local Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst), Pete Gilbert (sideline)
Jersey Color: White
NFL Game Pass: (free preseason trial)
Jersey Color: White

Stakes

The Ravens are 2-0 so far in the preseason and want to keep those winning ways rolling. The defense has dominated its opponents, and views every game as another opportunity to prove how strong it will be. The offense, however, is still a work in progress because of injuries. That unit will look to find more big plays while cutting down on turnovers, and will have some more auditions for offensive line positions. Select offensive players may not get too many snaps as the unit is so banged up and can't truly simulate a regular-season game without leader Joe Flacco.

History

The Buffalo Bills lead the preseason series history, 3-1. The teams haven't met in the preseason since 2003, when Buffalo came to Baltimore and notched a 28-10 win. The Ravens, however, lead the regular-season series, 4-3. Baltimore beat Buffalo, 13-7, to open last year's regular season with a dominant defensive performance at M&T Bank Stadium.

Key Storylines

Is it Woodrum's World?
Backup quarterback Josh Woodrum captivated Baltimore with a two-touchdown game and heartwarming story. Many Ravens fans are wondering whether he can have the same success when playing with the Ravens' first-team offense against the opposing team's starters. It remains to be seen how much playing time Ryan Mallett will get, which will dictate when Woodrum enters the game.

Do the Offensive Line Shuffle
Baltimore had four undrafted players on its offensive line in the second preseason game: James Hurst (LT), Matt Skura (LG), Jarrod Pughsley (RG) and Austin Howard (RT). That lineup could be shifted once again now that the Ravens have re-signed center Jeremy Zuttah, and if Marshal Yanda suits up. It will be interesting to see how Baltimore adapts to all the injuries and who plays well.

Can the Defense Keep It up?
One of the biggest stories of the week is whether the Ravens' torrid defensive start will transfer to the regular season. Baltimore ranks atop the league in all three major yardage categories: total yards, passing yards and rushing yards allowed. Led by former Ravens backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Bills have some playmakers. If the third preseason game is the most like a regular-season game, this should be the best indication we can get of how legit the Ravens defense will be this season.

Players to Watch

C Jeremy Zuttah
The Ravens traded Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers early in the offseason, but have brought him back after two guards went down to season-ending injuries: Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa. Baltimore could bounce Ryan Jensen to guard if they feel like Zuttah is ready to handle the starting center duties. It's a quick turnaround for Zuttah, but his familiarity with the offense should help greatly.

LB Kamalei Correa
Correa improved from the first preseason game to the second, but a missed tackle on the opening drive surely bothered the inside linebacker. Correa is still making his bid to be a starter, and could use a strong third game to cement that status. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he wants to see Correa aggressively attack the line of scrimmage.

DE/FB Patrick Ricard
The Ravens are deep on the defensive line, but if Ricard can play well enough at fullback, he could carve out a roster spot on offense. He laid a punishing block in the second preseason game to spring Buck Allen for a long run. The question is whether the undrafted rookie can play with reliable technique play after play.

