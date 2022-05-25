Practice Report: 10 First Impressions From First Ravens OTA

The Ravens held their second practice of Organized Team Activities Wednesday and it was the first open to the media for viewing.
Head Coach John Harbaugh came away pleased with the fast-paced practice but knows this is just the beginning of the offseason building process.
Here are 10 takeaways from the practice:
- Rookie first-round safety Kyle Hamilton flies around the field. Maybe he got a little jolt of energy from first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald getting on him early in practice. Hamilton's quick instincts were evident, as was his closing speed, when going downhill. He would have destroyed rookie free agent wide receiver Slade Bolden on one quick slant, eliciting a big reaction from the defensive sideline and veteran safety Tony Jefferson. Hamilton also did well matching up one-on-one outside with tight ends and wide receivers, including two straight breakups when working against rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.
- The Ravens' young wide receiver quartet didn't have its finest day and Rashod Bateman was frustrated with some near misses. Bateman burst past Brandon Stephens on a deep pass but had the pass glance just off his fingertips. Then Bateman didn't come down with a leaping end zone fade after he beat Marlon Humphrey with a nice move at the line. Tylan Wallace had a couple drops over the middle and James Proche II punished himself for a drop with 10 push-ups. Devin Duvernay did score a red-zone touchdown from about five yards out. It's just one practice, but it will feed into some people's concerns about the wide receiver unit.
- Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had perhaps the play of the day with a tipped one-handed interception after one pass over the middle went through Wallace's hands.
- Justice Hill was back on the field after last year's Achilles tear and looks very fast. Don't forget about Hill in the running back competition with rookie Tyler Badie and free-agent veteran signee Mike Davis.
- Badie had a drop during an early individual drill in practice but one of the sweetest catches of 11-on-11s when he snatched a sideline pass with one hand near the sideline. Badie also made a nice block when Hamilton came free on a blitz during 11-on-11s.
- Cornerback Kevon Seymour had one chance for an interception go off his hands, but soon after secured one. He had a strong practice overall.
- Rookie fourth-round cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis also looked very sticky in coverage. He needs to stay on the field, but all the tools are clearly there.
- Though he would have gotten leveled by Hamilton, keep an eye on Bolden. The undrafted wide receiver out of Alabama has quick feet and shifty route-running.
- Mark Andrews raved about the rookie tight ends after practice and it's easy to see why. They didn't have a huge day, and it's of course not without some mistakes, but Kolar and Likely both made plays.
- After hitting a 38-yard field goal, Justin Tucker yelled out, "Still got it, boys!" After Tucker missed from 34, the defense started giving rookie punter Jordan Stout an earful by playfully yelling about getting a new holder. The holds looked just fine, by the way, from 20 yards or so away, but they're going to make sure the rookie faces (and overcomes) some heat this offseason. Tucker made back-to-back 40-yarders after his miss.