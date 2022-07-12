10 Questions: How Will the Offensive Line Shake Out?

We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news.

Thus, over the rest of this week, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

How Does the Offensive Line Shake Out?

Improving the offensive line was a big priority on General Manager Eric DeCosta's offseason to-do list, and some key changes have been made.

It started during free agency when the Ravens signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses. It continued during the draft, when the Ravens took center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th-overall pick and added offensive tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an encouraging update on All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley after mandatory minicamp, and the Ravens are hopeful he will be ready Week 1. Heading into training camp, Stanley, Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler and Moses are the presumed starters once the season begins.

The biggest decision is left guard, where Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland, Ben Powers and Patrick Mekari could emerge as the Week 1 starter. Because of Mekari's versatility as a valued veteran who can play all five offensive line positions, it could come down to Phillips, Cleveland or Powers as the starter at left guard. Phillips won the starting job out of camp last year, but Powers took over after he was injured in Week 1, then Cleveland stepped in to finish out the year.

The Ravens didn't protect Lamar Jackson in the pocket as well as they wanted last season when he was sacked a career-high 38 times. But the addition of Moses, Linderbaum and a healthy Stanley could help give the Ravens one of the NFL's best offensive lines again. That's vitally important for a team that relies on its running game as much as Baltimore.

Both Linderbaum and Moses have fit in seamlessly so far. Moses was vocal and engaged at mandatory minicamp, looking like someone who has started 113 NFL games.