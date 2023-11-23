Ten Ravens Things to Be Thankful For

The Ravens' Consistent Focus

You can knock the Ravens for losing fourth-quarter leads, but you can't knock their focus or effort. They've led everygame entering the fourth quarter. They've never taken any opponent lightly. Injuries and tough losses don't faze them. That's a credit to the players and coaches. When you watch the Ravens, you see a team that's ready to play every week. Losing Mark Andrews, perhaps until next season, is a huge blow. But nothing has shaken this team's resolve. That's a sign of a team on a championship mission.

Depth

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season in Week 1, Marcus Williams has missed six games, Marlon Humphrey has missed five, Ronnie Stanley has missed four, and now Andrews is sidelined. The Ravens have overcome those absences with strong contributions from players such as Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens and Patrick Mekari who have seamlessly stepped into major roles. Every team talks about the "next man up" mentality, but sometimes the next man doesn't play that well. The Ravens' roster is strong from top to bottom and they're reaping the rewards.

Zay Flowers